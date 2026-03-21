The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Cheeky Gesturton's avatar
Cheeky Gesturton
12h

Sir Bony-Ass. Mnemonic tricks sometimes help me to keep track of this stuff.

Excellent output, Mr. EscapeKeyGuy!!!!

Smoke is clearing.

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Zanzibar9CH's avatar
Zanzibar9CH
13h

Huge work ! Thank you.

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