The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
4h

Thanks ESC. I am integrating this into the blog news-compilation today.

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Chronodamus's avatar
Chronodamus
2h

Very well done

As usual

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