The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

John Day MD
Jul 24

Space Aliens are the final threat, according to the late Werner Von Braun...

;-)

Some of us already pointed out the naked emperor during COVID, and our position is becoming more mainstream now.

People see vaccine-injuries killing people with heart attacks, strokes and cancers, and are aware that the story of what happened is now a common story, even if they are not quite ready to accept it.

60Gigahertz2
Jul 21

This is the last year of the Going Direct Reset, begun by the BIS in 08/20219. The BIS refers to the C19 scamdemic and ongoing contagious C19 injection created global democide in it's public documents as a "population softener." I wonder how the dead and maimed feel about being "softened" by the BIS, BlackRock, and the parasitic, fraudulent Federal Reserve CENTRAL bank?

