The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
5d

JM Keynes was an economic fraudster, a Commie paedophile with a penchant for young boys in North Africa.

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Geir Hasnes's avatar
Geir Hasnes
5d

Absolutely brilliant! You are rewriting history!

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