The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Kerrin Naudé's avatar
Kerrin Naudé
30m

Incredible research.

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MrKl's avatar
MrKl
30m

Don't you think considering how popular your blog is that they will eventually take some interest to silence you out? Also even after achieving the one world government (hypothetically) they will be in dire need of the new enemy im sure their twisted minds won't stop and rest at ease but conspire more...

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