The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
1d

Excellent summary, as always. Thank you 🙏

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6 replies by esc and others
Thalia Martin's avatar
Thalia Martin
1d

You provide the most thorough commentary I have found anywhere, thank you.

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