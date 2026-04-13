The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
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None of this can work without the programmers and engineers. The techie nerds. They are the problem. Not the tyrants.

And everyone who hates Trump and people like him (and me) are completely ignoring the inevitable loss of their freedoms.

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