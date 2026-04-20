The decisions that shape global commerce are increasingly made in technical standards committees, central bank research programmes, and accreditation agreements between bodies most people have never heard of. The content flows in from private forums, philanthropic foundations, and professional networks. It exits as specifications that every bank, insurer, and certified organisation in the global economy has to meet. No parliament votes on any of it.

This essay maps the system layer by layer, starting with the ethic at the apex that authorises everything below it.

In February 2024, the International Organisation for Standardisation and the International Accreditation Forum issued a joint statement that changed thirty-one management system standards in one go. They added the same two sentences about climate to each one, covering everything from quality management to food safety to workplace health.

By the time most national regulators caught on, the change was already in force across every country that recognises ISO certification — which, in practice, means every developed economy on the planet.

That amendment was a subtle demonstration of power. Thirty-one standards changed at once, across countries that never voted on what went in, written into documents anyone can read. The next two-sentence addition can carry whatever principle the Technical Management Board decides to write in.

What follows describes the system the amendment sits within. This system runs without legislation, holds people in line through cost rather than law, and reaches every payment, every corporate disclosure, and every certified organisation in the global economy.

The Apex

At the top sit the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, adopted by the General Assembly in September 2015. There are seventeen goals in total, covering poverty, hunger, health, education, gender equality, water, energy, work, infrastructure, inequality, cities, consumption, climate, marine life, land, peace, and partnerships.

The UN groups them under five headings — People, Planet, Peace, Prosperity, and Partnership — and the fifth one is what sets up the multi-stakeholder approach to governance that the rest of the system is built on.

Each goal is presented as something no one could reasonably oppose, and this is by design. Once everyone agrees at the moral level, any rules built on top of the goals carry authority without needing further justification.

‘The common good’ is a specific term in Catholic social teaching, a tradition that runs from Aquinas through Leo XIII’s Rerum Novarum to the Second Vatican Council’s Gaudium et Spes and Pope Francis’s Laudato Si’. The Council for Inclusive Capitalism launched in December 2020 ‘with the Vatican’, chaired by Lynn Forester de Rothschild.

Inclusive Capitalism is the name the architects have given the arrangement being built, and the SDGs are its operational ethic.

The goals themselves don’t govern anything — they give others justification to govern. Everything below the top layer works by referencing them. A technical committee proposing a new standard points to the SDGs as its authority. A financial regulator points to them to justify new disclosure rules. A central bank points to them when it decides climate risk should affect how much capital banks must hold.

None of this requires voters to have ever agreed to the original commitment.

The SDGs also set out how governance should work — trisectoral network governance, where governments, private companies, international agencies, and ‘civil society organisations’ come together to decide policy in every sphere of global affairs.

The Ethic as a Plugged Variable

The defining feature of this system is that the values at the top can be swapped out — they’re a setting, not a fixed part of the design. The system will run on whatever values the top layer hands it. Climate today, biodiversity tomorrow, health security the year after.

The February 2024 amendment made this plain: two sentences about climate, thirty-one standards, one administrative act. The same mechanism that slotted climate in can slot in anything else. Run multiple ethics through it at the same time and what arrives is what the governance literature has started calling a 'meta-crisis' — a compound emergency authorising compound governance across domains that the framework previously handled separately, and a permanent reason to govern.

The Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub has said in its published work programme for 2025–26 that it plans to extend its climate classification AI beyond green finance. The cognitive layer was built to be subject-neutral from the start. Point it at carbon emissions and you get environmental classification. Point it at labour standards and you get social classification. Point it at anything you can put into words, and the system will scan for it.

Whoever writes the vocabulary decides what the system can see. Whoever writes the next amendment decides what it will see tomorrow. The political question this raises isn’t whether you agree with the values currently running through it. The political question is who gets to write the next set.

The architecture’s own design documents say there won’t be a single author of the whole. Leonard Woolf’s 1916 International Government specified the principle directly: break planetary governance down into technical steps, and let the steps fit together without any single institution claiming authority for the whole.

The decomposition is not a side-effect — it’s the design principle. Demanding to see a central coordinator is demanding to see the thing the design says won’t exist.

The Meta-Standard

Just below the top sits ISO/PC 343, the committee handling Sustainable Development Goals Management. Danish Standards runs its secretariat, and the UN Development Programme co-authors the work. What it produces turns the seventeen goals into something organisations can be certified against.

The first document, ISO/UNDP PAS 53002, was published in 2024. The next one, ISO 53001, lays out the management system an organisation uses to show it’s contributing to the SDGs. Once that’s published, any organisation anywhere can be audited for SDG compliance and either pass or fail. The top layer becomes something auditors can check, the values become a technical specification, and alignment with the UN 2030 Agenda stops being rhetoric and becomes an audited fact — issued by certification bodies accredited through GLOBAC and recognised across borders through mutual recognition agreements.

PAS 53002 also writes the governance model into the rules. Clause 5 names ‘interested parties that experience impacts’ and ‘interested parties that contribute to impacts’ as built-in parts of how the organisation is governed. So certification becomes two claims in one: a claim about contributing to the SDGs, and a claim about running on the ‘multi-stakeholder’ trisectoral model.

An organisation can’t be certified unless it operates that way.

The Committees

Below the meta-standard sits a layer of committees that each handle a specific area of life. Each one covers a slice of the economy or society, lines up with one or more SDGs, and follows the same method.

TC 304 handles healthcare management, tied to SDG 3. TC 322 handles sustainable finance, tied to SDG 13. TC 309 handles how organisations are governed, tied to SDGs 16 and 17. TC 268 handles sustainable cities (SDG 11). Other committees handle education, environment, workplace safety, food safety, water, energy, innovation, and human resources.

Five Western national standards bodies — BSI, ANSI, AFNOR, SCC (Canada), and DIN (Germany) — between them hold nearly every secretariat that matters, with Danish Standards holding the meta-standard above them.

Each committee runs through the same steps. First comes a vocabulary document, which sets out what the area covers, what the terms mean, what counts as part of it, and what doesn’t. Then comes a management system standard, telling organisations what they need to do to show they comply. The vocabulary decides what the system can specify. The management system decides what organisations must do to be recognised as compliant.

TC 304 locked in the healthcare vocabulary in 2020 with ISO 22886 before COVID-19 activated the domain. TC 322 locked in the sustainable finance vocabulary in 2021 with ISO/TR 32220. TC 309 locked in its governance vocabulary with ISO 37000 in the same year. In each case, the dictionary for an area was closed before the crisis that made that area operationally important. Whoever writes the dictionary decides what the compliance machinery further down the line can see.

The Template

What makes the system so easy to extend is Annex SL, a structural template that every new ISO management system standard has been required to follow since 2012, by order of the Technical Management Board. Every management system standard has to share the same clause numbering, the same core text, and the same shared definitions.

Management system standards in different areas — quality (ISO 9001), environment (ISO 14001), occupational health and safety (ISO 45001), information security (ISO 27001), and the forthcoming SDG management standard (ISO 53001), among others — are structurally the same at the template level. What differs is only the context.

This is what makes it possible to amend the entire catalogue with a single administrative act. The February 2024 joint ISO-IAF statement dropped two climate-related sentences into thirty-one Annex SL management system standards simultaneously. No area-specific committee debated the change — the amendment simply flowed through the shared template. Any framework that can be expressed in two Annex SL-compatible sentences can now be pushed out across every area ISO covers in one stroke.

The Grammar

ISO 20022 is the open standard for financial messaging, produced by TC 68/SC 9, with SWIFT acting as the registration authority. It has been adopted by 93 per cent of payment system operators worldwide.

A traditional SWIFT MT103 payment message carried a sender, a receiver, an amount, and a free-text reference. An ISO 20022 message carries the payer’s legal entity identifier, a code for the purpose of the transaction, the recipient’s tax number, and structured remittance information that ties the payment to a specific invoice or contract.

Every cross-border payment on every modern system now uses this format. Whatever the area committees decide is relevant to compliance — carbon intensity, labour standards, supply chain verification, taxonomy alignment — can be encoded into the fields of a payment message. The messaging standard doesn’t enforce compliance by itself. What it does is make the compliance data readable to every system the transaction passes through.

The Cognitive Standards Layer

Sitting above the messaging layer is the frame of reference the system thinks with. This is where identity is resolved, where credentials are registered, where standards are compiled into machine-readable form, and where the vocabulary that lets every downstream system agree on what it’s looking at gets set.

Project Mandala, a Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub project, turns regulatory rules into automated checks that sit inside payment protocols themselves — rules becoming code the system can run against any transaction. The Finternet identity layer, described later, binds individuals to their credentials so every payment inherits a verified identity. The vocabulary work done by the ISO technical committees — carbon intensity, labour standards, taxonomy alignment — feeds the cognitive layer its definitions.

Whoever writes this layer decides what the system can recognise. A concept the cognitive layer has no word for is a concept the system cannot act on. A credential the cognitive layer doesn’t recognise doesn’t exist for any downstream purpose.

The Evaluative Clearing Layer

Where the cognitive layer sets the frame, the evaluative layer applies it. The Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub runs this layer across a number of named projects, each taking live data from the messaging layer and measuring it against the cognitive frame.

Project Keystone, run by the London Centre together with the Bank of England, creates a common way to analyse ISO 20022 data. Project Gaia uses AI to sort corporate climate disclosures against the EU Taxonomy. Project AISE takes what Gaia does and applies it to any supervisory area. Project Noor builds an explainable-AI layer so evaluative decisions can be traced back through the reasoning.

Other projects feed the evaluative layer its inputs. Project Rio watches financial markets in real time. Project Hertha maps payment networks to spot coordinated behaviour. Project Aurora links institutions through federated learning, so patterns can be detected across banks without them having to share raw data.

The evaluative layer will assess against whatever the cognitive layer has defined. What it classifies for is decided upstream, and that setting can be changed on any given morning.

The Behavioural Settlement

At the settlement layer sit the BIS cross-border payment platforms. Project mBridge, developed with the central banks of China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the UAE, handles the China-Gulf corridor. Project Agorá, involving Western central banks from the Federal Reserve to the Bank of England, covers Western settlement. Project Nexus, now live in production, connects the domestic instant payment systems of India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines across the ASEAN-India corridor.

The platforms are run under different governance, and the blocs don’t share the same political outlook. What they do share is ISO 20022. Every settlement system reads the same data format, and whatever compliance information a payment carries, any of the three corridors can handle it.

The Conditions

Where the earlier layers describe, classify, and route, the enforcement layer makes non-compliance costly. Two mechanisms run in parallel.

At the transaction level, programmable enforcement uses smart contracts to hold up a payment until specific conditions are verified. Project Rosalind’s three-party lock model holds funds until the conditions are met. Project Genesis, presented at COP27, produced tokenised green bonds with environmental impact tracked by sensors and carbon credits built into the instrument through smart contracts. Project Dynamo applied the same logic to trade finance, with ESG conditions as the trigger for release. Project Pine puts central bank monetary policy operations themselves onto a tokenised ledger.

At the regulatory level, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, based at the BIS, ties bank capital requirements to the climate and sustainability risk in the bank’s loan book. Riskier exposures carry higher capital charges. The Network for Greening the Financial System feeds climate scenarios into national stress tests. Activities that don’t comply become more expensive to finance, no regulator has to issue a specific order, and the pricing mechanism does the enforcement on its own.

At the transaction level, programmable payments can simply refuse to clear transfers that don’t comply. At the capital level, loans to non-compliant activities cost banks more in reserve capital, and banks pass that through as higher interest rates or outright refusal. Either way, non-compliance costs money without any parliament having voted on it.

Two binding mechanisms run alongside each other through the whole system. The first is pure technical bypass — Annex SL amendments that change the whole catalogue at once, Basel capital weighting applied through supervisory authority, IAF mutual recognition — which produces binding effect without any legislative act. The second is legislative codification — the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, the EU AI Act — which takes content drafted upstream through the trisectoral channels and passes it through parliaments that ratify what was written elsewhere.

Both bind. The first binds without ever going near a parliament. The second does go through parliament, but ratifies content that was written elsewhere. In either case, the content doesn’t come from the voters.

The Social Licence

The standards and the settlement infrastructure produce outputs. The certification chain turns those outputs into market access.

GLOBAC coordinates the worldwide network of accreditation bodies. Each national accreditation body — UKAS in the United Kingdom, ANAB in the United States, COFRAC in France — accredits the certification bodies that audit organisations against ISO management system standards. The accreditation bodies recognise each other through multilateral agreements. A certificate issued by an accredited body in one country is accepted across every country that takes part in the agreement, which in practice means every major trading economy.

ISO certification becomes the effective condition for getting into the market at all. A manufacturer without ISO 9001 certification faces higher transaction costs, exclusion from supply chains that require certified suppliers, and less access to capital from lenders whose risk models factor certification in. No law forces certification — economics does. The cost of going without it builds up across every transaction until operating uncertified stops making commercial sense.

Governance literature has a term for this: the Social Licence to Operate. It refers to the ongoing acceptance of an organisation’s activities by those around it, shown through conformity to standards the organisation didn’t write and its customers didn’t vote on. Hogan Lovells describes the SLO as touching ‘all of the Sustainable Development Goals’. Investment managers measure ESG sentiment by running media-scanning algorithms mapped to SDG indicators. The compliance industry calls it ‘the S of ESG’.

The SLO is how the pressure is transmitted. It carries compliance pressure from the certification layer down through the trisectoral intermediaries to retail customers and individuals, while capital weighting carries the same pressure at the institutional level. Both are the same classify-then-settle sequence running at different scales. One uses private banking KYC as its go-between. The other uses Basel capital requirements. Neither needs legislation at either end.

Three Delivery Tracks

The certification chain provides the main signal. Private sentiment-measurement providers — MSCI, Sustainalytics, Refinitiv, RepRisk — track news coverage and regulatory filings to feed institutional investor screening. B Lab, a private non-profit backed by philanthropic foundations, runs the B Corporation certification scheme separately from the ISO framework, with over 9,000 firms certified and those who aren’t facing a widening gap in how they’re seen.

Legal instruments extend the pressure through statute. The EU’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, adopted in 2024, requires large firms to address adverse human-rights and environmental impacts throughout their value chains, with liability reaching the parent company for what its subsidiaries and suppliers do. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive sets out the disclosure regime that feeds those due-diligence obligations. Together they turn soft SLO criteria into binding legal compliance costs for anyone operating in the European market.

The live demonstration at the individual-account level came in July 2023. Nigel Farage’s accounts at Coutts, the private bank owned by NatWest, were closed on ESG grounds. Internal documents released under a Subject Access Request pointed to Farage’s political views as being at odds with the bank’s ‘inclusive’ positioning. No law required the closure, and no regulator ordered it. The bank was applying ESG screening criteria that no parliament had ever voted on.

A parallel demonstration came months earlier. In February 2022, the Canadian government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the trucker convoy in Ottawa. Among the measures, banks and payment processors were instructed to freeze the accounts of protestors and their donors without a court order, with financial institutions granted indemnity for acting on government-supplied lists. Crowdfunding payments were blocked. Accounts were frozen on the basis of participation in, or donation to, a political protest. The mechanism was different from Coutts — state emergency powers rather than private screening — but the surface was the same: the financial system as the enforcement layer, acting without judicial process, against individuals identified by political activity.

The Coutts case wasn’t a one-off. It was the individual-level version of a bank refusing to finance a coal plant that doesn’t comply — different institutional wrapper, same classify-then-deny logic running underneath. Once PAS 53002 and ISO 53001 are published as full requirements-based standards, an organisation’s certification status becomes a readable SLO signal. Certified organisations support their SLO, while uncertified ones undermine it. Insurers, business partners, procurement teams, and capital providers all read the signal. The system doesn’t need a legal mandate forcing certification, only that going without it carry enough cumulative commercial cost to make certification the obvious choice.

Tedium does the concealment that secrecy can’t. Nobody reads the proceedings of technical committees because what they produce is dry and full of specifications, and that’s the design feature that makes the governance layer effectively invisible to the population whose market access it decides.

The Identity Binding

Everything described so far runs at the institutional level. Banks, corporates, and sovereign entities are the participants. A separate layer extends the system to individuals.

In April 2024, the BIS published a working paper by its General Manager Agustín Carstens and Nandan Nilekani, the architect of India’s digital identity system. The paper described the ‘Finternet’ — a vision of interconnected financial ecosystems built on unified ledgers with compliance built into the technology itself. The template for how it works is India Stack: Aadhaar digital identity, the Unified Payments Interface for real-time payments, and a data exchange layer for verified credentials.

India’s model is now being exported. Half a dozen countries — Nigeria, Kenya, Bangladesh, Ghana, Nepal, and Trinidad and Tobago — have adopted identity systems based on Aadhaar or payment infrastructure modelled on UPI. At an IMF panel in April 2025, Nilekani confirmed the Finternet was moving from concept to implementation, with the technology to be released as open source.

Without identity binding, the classification and conditioning infrastructure reaches only institutions. With it, every retail payment picks up the same compliance metadata that cross-border institutional transfers already carry, and the reach extends to every individual in the financial system.

A regulatory constraint stands in the way, at least on paper. The EU AI Act, and emerging frameworks in the United Kingdom and United States, explicitly prohibit the integration of social credit systems with CBDC transactions. The system gets around this through a structural split. The transaction is tagged with standardised metadata, and the job of interpreting that metadata and enforcing any conditions is handed off to the wallet. The money carries no conditions — the wallet does.

Central banks can claim, truthfully in a narrow technical sense, that their CBDCs carry no embedded conditions, because the conditions live in the interface through which the individual uses the money.

The letter of the law is technically preserved. In reality, it’s the same thing.

The Unified Ledger as Substrate

Stack everything above together and what comes out is a settlement environment where cash becomes an afterthought, permission becomes built in, and the conditions are written upstream by people nobody voted for.

ISO 20022 makes every transaction inspectable. The cognitive layer classifies each transaction against whatever criteria are plugged in. The settlement systems talk to each other at the protocol level regardless of which geopolitical bloc wraps them. Programmable enforcement releases money only when the conditions are met, and identity binding extends the reach to every individual. The wallet split keeps things formally legal while still delivering functional programmability.

Cashless isn’t a separate goal being pursued alongside the stack. It’s what the stack produces when you put it all together. Once every significant transaction goes through inspectable rails, physical cash becomes a niche tool used for amounts too small to matter. Permission isn’t a separate enforcement mechanism bolted onto payments. It’s the default state of a system where release is conditional by design.

The BIS calls this a ‘unified ledger’. The June 2023 Blueprint for the Future Monetary System describes tokenised assets, programmable contracts, conditional logic, real-time settlement, and central bank money sitting alongside commercial bank money on a single platform. The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Purpose-Bound Money whitepaper describes the individual-transaction layer. Put the two documents together and you have the endpoint the stack is building towards.

The Emergency Switch

The system’s normal mode is gradual. Capital weighting shifts behaviour over months. Taxonomy classifications reshape investment over years. Programmable enforcement adjusts transaction flows bit by bit. The build-up is substantial but slow.

The Pact for the Future, adopted by the UN General Assembly in September 2024, includes an Emergency Platform that can change the pace at will. The Secretary-General gets standing authority to declare a ‘complex global shock’ and convene a coordinated response. The listed triggers are deliberately broad: large-scale climate or environmental events, major disruptions to global flows of goods, people, or finance, and events leading to large-scale impact across multiple sectors.

Under emergency activation, the same infrastructure applies the same classifications at emergency speed. Capital can be frozen rather than repriced. Non-compliant flows can be suspended rather than discouraged. No new mechanism is needed. The existing system just speeds up.

The groundwork was laid gradually over three decades. UN Resolution 47/60 of 1992 first widened ‘peace and security’ to include socio-economic factors. Resolution 1308 of 2000 declared HIV/AIDS a global security risk. Resolution 2177 of 2014 invoked Chapter VII binding authority for the Ebola outbreak, treating an epidemic with the enforcement powers previously reserved for acts of war. The Secretary-General’s Our Common Agenda of 2021 pulled the widened security doctrine together and proposed the Emergency Platform as its operational form. The Pact for the Future adopted the proposal in 2024.

Each step widened the range of events that could count as security threats. The Emergency Platform makes that widening permanent.

The Sovereign Track

The same sequence runs at state level. Where an individual account gets frozen and a non-compliant corporation gets priced out, a non-compliant state gets destroyed and rebuilt on conditional terms.

Iraq after 2003 had its investment law, banking law, and tariff regime rewritten by Coalition Provisional Authority orders before any elected government existed. Serbia after 1999 was routed through the Stability Pact for South Eastern Europe, which tied reconstruction finance to adoption of EU accession criteria. Libya after 2011 emerged from the NATO intervention with its central bank restructured and the gold-backed currency project it had been pursuing dead. Ukraine’s reconstruction, being drafted now through donor-coordination platforms and EU accession, bundles IMF conditionality with full regulatory harmonisation. Gaza sits at the point where reconstruction finance will arrive against a destroyed administrative substrate, on whatever conditions the donors attach.

The current cases go further. Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria aren’t just being rebuilt under conditional finance — they’re being rebuilt on Digital Public Infrastructure. The G20 endorsed DPI as a development standard in 2023, drawing on the India Stack template the Finternet paper later generalised. The package is identity, payments, and data exchange, installed as a unit. Reconstruction finance flows through DPI rails, while humanitarian aid arrives in digital wallets. Citizenship is rebuilt through digital credentials issued during reconstruction.

Ukraine’s Diia platform, launched in 2020 and massively expanded during the war, is the reference case. Every Ukrainian is being bound to a digital identity that carries payments, benefits, tax records, and verified credentials, with Western reconstruction aid explicitly funding the build-out. Gaza’s post-war reconstruction plans all assume DPI as the baseline because no prior infrastructure survives to preserve. Lebanon’s banking collapse routed citizens toward digital alternatives built to DPI specifications. Syria, at the earliest stage, will be rebuilt on whichever donor template arrives first.

The classify-then-condition-then-settle sequence now runs at sovereign scale and individual scale as a single installation event. The state that emerges from destruction is a state built on the identity rails, and the citizen that emerges from destruction is a citizen enrolled in the identity rails. Reconstruction — Build Back Better — is the moment the architecture reaches down from the nation state to the individual in one go.

What took decades to install retrofit-style in developed economies gets installed in months in a reconstruction zone, because there’s nothing to retrofit.

Where the Content Comes From

The technical committees don’t write their own ethical content. They codify content produced elsewhere. The question is how private content makes it into a formal institutional process, and the answer runs through the structure itself.

Between 1968 and 1998, a series of ECOSOC resolutions gradually opened the UN system up to non-governmental organisations. Resolution 1296 of 1968 set up consultative relations. The Brundtland Report of 1987 framed NGO and business participation as necessary for sustainable development. Resolution 1996/31 updated the consultative framework. In July 1998, General Assembly Report A/53/170 extended NGO participation to every area of UN activity.

The trisectoral governance model set out by Reinicke and Deng two years later became the formal operating structure.

Without that institutional bridge, the Waddesdon forums and the Geneva gatherings would be private events with no way into UN processes. With it, foundations, think tanks, and industry groups gained the standing to take part in the processes that produce the SDGs, the TCFD recommendations, the NGFS scenarios, and the frameworks the area committees codify. The content reaches the ISO committee by design, not by accident.

The governance structure was redesigned to make that flow possible, and the redesign is on the record in the ECOSOC resolutions.

Two years after Resolution 53/144, the operating model received its formal document. Critical Choices, the 2000 report by Wolfgang Reinicke and Francis Deng under the UN Vision Project, funded by Ted Turner’s UN Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, proposed ‘Global Public Policy Networks’ — ‘multi-stakeholder’ trisectoral networks — as the operating model for twenty-first-century governance.

The participants included Maurice Strong, Achim Steiner, Jimmy Carter, and Klaus Schwab.

The model sets out a five-step process: put the issue on the global agenda, negotiate common standards and definitions, gather and spread the relevant knowledge, deepen the associated markets, and install the mechanisms that put it all into effect. Each step is carried out by some mix of a civil society organisation, an international body, a government, and a relevant private-sector player. An NGO holding General Consultative Status at ECOSOC — which is granted through accreditation that no electorate votes on — has the right to start step one by putting items on the General Assembly agenda.

The OECD sits alongside this channel, authoring the corporate governance principles, the multinational enterprise guidelines, and the tax-coordination framework that the ISO committees and the NGFS scenarios draw on. It also supplies the indicator sets — the measured data on everything from carbon intensity to labour standards to cross-border financial flows — that the evaluative layer runs its classifications against. Content at the top, data at the middle.

Its member states ratify frameworks their own parliaments never drafted, against measurements their own statisticians didn’t choose.

The UN Global Compact, launched in 2000 alongside Critical Choices and endorsed by Kofi Annan at the World Economic Forum in 1999, brought business formally into the framework. Corporates sign up to ten principles covering human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, and in return they gain access to the trisectoral deliberative processes that non-participants are shut out of.

The Circuit

The trisectoral model runs on a circular flow of capital routed through three tax treatments. Philanthropic foundations fund the NGOs that write the standards. The NGOs issue the social-licence credentials. The corporations pay the certification fees, book them as business expenses, and turn the market access the credentials give them into revenue. Corporate revenue and capital gains, in turn, endow the foundations that fund the NGOs.

The foundation endowment grows tax-free on capital gains, the NGO pays no tax on the grants it receives, and the corporation deducts both the compliance costs and the charitable contributions.

B Lab, funded by the Skoll, Rockefeller, and Ford foundations, charges certified B Corps from Patagonia to Danone North America annual fees scaled to revenue. The UN Global Compact collects corporate participant fees alongside operational grants from governments whose tax revenues depend on corporate receipts from those same participants. The Generation Foundation drafts national climate roadmaps for finance ministries, and those roadmaps require disclosures aligned with a framework that Generation Investment Management — the same outfit’s for-profit arm — has positioned its $40 billion portfolio to capture.

The conflict of interest is the structure itself, running in plain sight across the annual reports of three legally separated entities.

Electoral parliaments don’t appear anywhere in the chain, but voting itself happens all the time inside the capital circuit. Foundation endowment committees vote on where to allocate the portfolio. Institutional investors’ ESG screens vote on what’s in and what’s out. ISO technical committee delegates vote on the wording of standards, with their travel usually paid for by corporate employers who have direct stakes in the outcome. Certification bodies vote on the accreditation criteria that decide their own revenue base. The ballot exists, it’s weighted by capital rather than by citizenship, and it never shows up on any ballot paper.

The individual wage-earner, through the pension fund that owns the corporate equity funding the whole circuit, is the only party paying the full cost on the revenue stream, and has no vote at any point in it.

The Older Template

The intellectual lineage runs further back than most institutional histories acknowledge, and the operating sequence was set out before the machinery existed to run it.

Moses Hess’s 1837 The Holy History of Mankind and 1843 The European Triarchy set out the founding design principle: a society organised around social ethics, with the economic system restructured as the mechanism through which those ethics become binding.

Hess brought Engels into communism in 1842 and worked with Marx on The German Ideology. Where Marx took the economic analysis in a revolutionary direction, the ethics-through-economics synthesis carried on through a different line. Karl Marlo translated Hess’s ethical programme into a systematic organisational framework in System der Weltökonomie (1849-1859), proposing federated labour organisation with essential utilities, banking, and large-scale industry under public ownership while small-scale production stayed private.

Marlo’s second edition was republished in Tübingen between 1884 and 1886, the same city where Julius Wolf was finishing his doctorate in political economy.

Julius Wolf (1862-1937), Rosa Luxemburg’s doctoral supervisor at Zürich, built the operational architecture between 1889 and 1913. He is arguably the single most important member of Kenneth Boulding’s ‘Invisible College’, and the most thoroughly forgotten.

His 1889 Zürich lecture Internationale Sozialpolitik laid the template out plainly: an ethical imperative no one contests — protecting children from industrial exploitation — deployed as the justification for international coordination, with the institutional architecture following as a logical next step. The same template at planetary scale, with the ethical content swapped out across the following century: health, climate, peace, sustainable development.

His 1892 submission to the Brussels International Monetary Conference, Vorschläge zur Währungsfrage, proposed in a single document an international clearing office (the BIS, founded 1930), a common international banknote (Keynes’s Bancor at Bretton Woods, the euro in 2002), and a permanent international monetary bureau with a standing commission of delegates (the IMF). Wolf set out the core functions of all three half a century before Bretton Woods.

In 1904 Wolf founded the Mitteleuropäischer Wirtschaftsverein, a multinational coordination body with parallel national chapters in Germany, Austria, and Hungary, producing joint standards, trade harmonisation, and commercial policy outputs. That’s the institutional form ISO now operates: national standards bodies coordinated through a shared institutional framework, producing common outputs. The International Federation of the National Standardizing Associations replicated the form in 1926. ISO absorbed it in 1947. The institutional form changed while the function did not.

Wolf also set out the operating sequence the stack runs through. An unchallengeable ethic authorises an architecture. A cognitive standard defines what the system sees. An evaluative clearing assesses compliance. A behavioural settlement enforces the result.

Ethics → cognitive standard → evaluative clearing → behavioural settlement → outcome.

Wolf applied the sequence across monetary clearing, trade, housing, education, and labour conditions. The architecture remained the same throughout.

Leonard Woolf’s 1916 International Government — Zimmern’s template for the League of Nations — proposed that removing tariff barriers would force states to harmonise their regulations out of practical necessity — economics drives governance. Wolf’s 1889 lecture ran the causation in the opposite direction. Standards must be harmonised first, because otherwise the reforming country prices itself out of competition. Governance is a precondition of commerce, not a consequence of it.

The architecture that was actually built follows Wolf’s sequence. The ILO was founded in 1919, before the trade liberalisation programme. The European Coal and Steel Community harmonised production conditions before generalising to broader liberalisation. The Single European Act required harmonisation of product standards, environmental standards, and working conditions as a precondition of the single market. The ISO catalogue harmonises before any trade agreement references it.

Three political authorities put Wolf’s architecture into practice in the twentieth century:

The Anglo-American cooperative path built Bretton Woods, the postwar monetary order, and the European Community.

The Soviet revolutionary path built Gosbank, Gosplan, and Gossnab under Stalin.

The fascist path, set out in Walther Funk’s 1942 Europäische Wirtschaftsgemeinschaft, described a Nazi-era European economic community with the same clearing, standards, and monetary-coordination structure under different political authority.

Keynes engaged directly with Funk’s proposals in 1940-1941, working to replace them with the Anglo-American alternative that became Bretton Woods. The same architecture was applied under liberal, communist, and fascist political authority.

Eduard Bernstein’s evolutionary socialism (1899) reframed Hess’s ethical programme politically after Wolf had already built the machinery. The British Fabian Society operationalised Bernstein’s gradualism. Blair’s Third Way of 1991 and 1998 formalised it as governing doctrine. Leonard Woolf’s 1916 International Government proposed functional international agencies that would break governance down into technical steps — the same steps Wolf had already mapped out.

The line runs Hess (1837) → Marlo (1849) → Wolf (1889-1913) → Bernstein (1899) → Woolf (1916) → League of Nations (1919) → UN founding (1945) → Brundtland (1987) → Commission on Global Governance (1995) → Reinicke-Deng (2000).

The stack is Wolf’s architecture running on Hess’s ethic, at planetary scale, with twenty-first-century infrastructure.

The Modern Authoring Channels

September 2015 was a packed month for the content-authoring layer. The SDGs were adopted at the UN Sustainable Development Summit on 25 September. Four days later, Mark Carney gave his ‘Tragedy of the Horizon’ speech at Lloyd’s of London, establishing climate change as a financial stability risk.

On 11-12 September, the International Peace Institute held a gathering in Geneva, renamed from ‘Rothschild Conference on Health and Security’ to ‘Preparing for Pandemics’. The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures was announced in December.

The authorising apex, the climate-finance framing, and the health-peace framing entered the institutional record in the same autumn.

Between 2014 and 2018, the Oxford Smith School’s Stranded Assets Programme held a series of forums at Waddesdon Manor, the Buckinghamshire estate of Jacob Rothschild, funded by the Rothschild Foundation. The forums brought together Bank of England staff, Prudential Regulation Authority officials, European Central Bank representatives, Financial Stability Board staff, and climate-aligned investors.

The frameworks they developed — transition risk, physical risk, stranded assets — showed in Carney’s speech, the TCFD recommendations, and the Network for Greening the Financial System.

ISO Technical Committee 322 for sustainable finance was established in 2018. Its first output, ISO/TR 32220, published in 2021, locked in the vocabulary the Waddesdon forums had written.

The Rothschild branding was nowhere on the ISO document. But the concepts were the same.

In September 2015, a parallel convening took place in Geneva under the banner ‘Preparing for Pandemics’. Internal documents from the International Peace Institute, released through the US Justice Department’s Epstein estate archive, describe the event as the ‘Rothschild Conference on Health and Security’ before rebranding. The participant list included the Director-General of the WHO, the president of the Gates Foundation’s Global Development Division, representatives of the UN Secretary-General’s executive office, and permanent representatives from Norway, Pakistan, Canada, and Germany.

ISO Technical Committee 304 for healthcare organisation management was established in 2016. Its vocabulary standard ISO 22886 was finalised in 2019 and published in 2020. COVID-19 arrived shortly afterwards, with the dictionary already locked in before the crisis.

The Rothschild Foundation funded both convenings.

Both tracks show the same pattern of the source being deleted between the convening and the institutional deployment, the same one-to-two-year gap between a forum ending and a technical committee being created, and the same vocabulary-first method at the committee level.

A third documented track covers the cryptographic, AI, and digital-currency research that underlies the settlement and enforcement layers. The correspondence appears in the US Department of Justice’s Epstein estate archive, released through 2026.

The institutional backstory runs through Robert Maxwell. Maxwell’s Pergamon Press was the commercial publisher of the cybernetic-governance intellectual stack across three decades: general systems theory, input-output analysis, cybernetics, operations research. Maxwell personally endowed the Santa Fe Institute in 1990, and his daughter Christine joined the SFI board two months later.

After Maxwell’s death in 1991, Epstein became one of the institute’s major donors, a succession Ghislaine Maxwell confirmed in her July 2025 DOJ interview.

In July 2009, four months after release from his first incarceration, Jeffrey Epstein sent an email outlining plans to fund seven tracks of research. The topics — cryptography, artificial intelligence, political power, the world financial system, mathematical modelling, behavioural psychology, neuroscience — map onto the four-layer architecture of blended finance, impact investing, stranded assets, and social good currency that turns up later as operational infrastructure.

Three independent recipients of the programme email identified the same structural connections between the topics, without coordinating with each other. Funded appointments over the following decade included Harvard’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics (Martin Nowak, approximately $6.5 million), the MIT Media Lab (Joscha Bach, approximately $300,000), zero-knowledge cryptographic research at MIT (Madars Virza), and the artificial general intelligence project OpenCog (Ben Goertzel).

In September 2012, Epstein commissioned the sustainability academic Jem Bendell to design new monetary systems for sustainable development under Chatham House rules, so Epstein wouldn’t be disclosed as the funder. An adviser review specified that ‘your panel of experts (Summers, etc) will select one of the projects for a 50-100k pilot’, which put Lawrence Summers on the selection panel for monetary transformation projects four years before the sovereign digital currency specification he would later send Epstein.

On 2 April 2016, former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers emailed Epstein a specification for a sovereign digital currency: each unit uniquely numbered, every transaction traceable, with aid disbursement as the entry vector into developing economies. Summers’s reply in the same thread read: ‘Got it. If I can’t get current regime fixed I will fix’.

Three weeks earlier, Joi Ito had sent Epstein a draft paper proposing to replace the global accounting system with algorithmically governed ledgers where every contract executes as code and the value of an asset changes depending on context. Epstein edited the draft, adding the phrase ‘the locality of money is crucial’.

In June 2023, the BIS published its Blueprint for the Future Monetary System, a unified ledger with tokenised money and programmable conditions, with the Monetary Authority of Singapore publishing the corresponding Purpose-Bound Money whitepaper the same year.

In December 2016, Bach wrote to Epstein: ‘Our best bet currently seems to be AI: an API for integrating all fields of knowledge and control’. In 2023 the BIS Innovation Hub and the Bank of England completed Project Rosalind, the API layer connecting central bank digital currency to private-sector applications, enabling programmable restrictions on transactions.

In September 2025, the US Treasury Department awarded Peter Thiel’s Palantir a contract to build a ‘common API layer’ for government systems.

MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative was established with $525,000 of Epstein funding, used to hire three Bitcoin Core developers in 2015 after the Bitcoin Foundation collapsed. The DCI partnered with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston on Project Hamilton, a CBDC prototype capable of 1.7 million transactions per second, with Virza co-authoring the transaction processor. Project Hamilton concluded in December 2022, six months before the BIS Blueprint published in June 2023.

In an interview with Steve Bannon filmed in Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in early 2019 and released by the DOJ in 2026, Epstein described mathematics as not good enough to model the complexity of the financial system. The Santa Fe Institute’s fifteen-year attempt had been, in his telling, a ‘total failure’. He moved straight to artificial intelligence as the tool that could operate on the system without requiring any human to understand it. On neural networks: ‘When you ask the person who designed the system, how did it come to that answer? They say, no, we don’t know’.

He described the governing property of the money he was building in three words: ‘Money is meant to be local’ — the same concept he had added to Ito’s draft ledger paper three years earlier.

The network that developed the architecture now occupies the positions from which it can be put into practice.

Summers joined the OpenAI board in November 2023 and resigned in November 2025 after the correspondence was released. Gary Gensler, listed on Epstein’s May 2018 scheduling document by his MIT Digital Currency Initiative affiliation, chaired the SEC from 2021 to 2025 and ran the most aggressive US enforcement campaign against decentralised cryptocurrency in history, clearing the field for sovereign-backed alternatives. Kevin Warsh, on Epstein’s 2010 St. Barts Christmas party guest list and author of a 2018 Wall Street Journal op-ed proposing a Federal Reserve digital currency, was nominated as Trump’s Federal Reserve Chairman in January 2026. Thiel’s Palantir holds the Treasury API contract.

The archive shows specific individuals — a former Treasury Secretary, a Media Lab director, an AI researcher, a cryptographer — passing on technical specifications that show up, years later, as published BIS Innovation Hub projects. The source branding follows the pattern set in the Waddesdon and Health and Security tracks: source absent from the institutional output, content present in it.

The pipeline doesn’t stop at the ISO committee. The Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action has documented forty-one national climate roadmaps from thirty countries, with twenty-three per cent drafted by the Generation Foundation, the Principles for Responsible Investment, and the UNEP Finance Initiative — the content factory’s own templates adopted as national policy.

The trisectoral framework makes this possible. Private actors author the content, international bodies codify it, and national governments adopt it as their own. Each step looks procedural on its own; taken together, it’s a policy pipeline that runs from a private estate in Buckinghamshire to the finance ministry of a sovereign nation without any electorate being consulted along the way.

The Sovereign Rationale

On 16 April 2026, at the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, the International Monetary Fund presented its biannual Fiscal Monitor. Rodrigo Valdes, Director of the IMF’s Fiscal Affairs Department, set out the numbers. Global public debt was projected to reach 99 per cent of world GDP by 2028. US public debt was projected to exceed 125 per cent of GDP within the year and potentially 142 per cent by 2031. Just stabilising that trajectory, never mind reducing it, would require US fiscal tightening of roughly 4 percentage points of GDP, ranking among the largest peacetime fiscal adjustments in modern American history.

Valdes described the condition as structural rather than cyclical, reflecting ‘permanently higher spending and lower revenues’. Real interest rates ran approximately 6 percentage points above pre-pandemic levels, and bond markets had begun signalling: the premium US Treasuries once commanded over other advanced-economy debt was narrowing.

Era Dabla-Norris, IMF Deputy Director, named the proposed solution. Artificial intelligence, she said, could ‘fundamentally reshape the way governments do their business’, boosting productivity, tightening tax administration, and improving the delivery of health and education services. She acknowledged AI’s capacity to concentrate wealth, disrupt labour markets, and eat away at the tax bases that modern social contracts rest on.

The IMF hasn’t previously treated AI as macro-critical in its fiscal reporting. The April 2026 framing positions AI as the structural answer to an unsustainable debt position, with the institutions that house the operational thinking layer — the BIS Innovation Hub, the Basel Committee, the Network for Greening the Financial System — already in place. The framing turns up as the convergent endpoint of a thesis the content factories above were building towards for two decades. Private correspondence laid out AI governance of financial complexity from 2016 onwards. The IMF briefing puts the institutional weight of a major international financial institution behind the same thesis a decade later.

Follow the trajectory to its endpoint. The evaluative layer is being handed to AI — the IMF briefing says so explicitly, and the BIS Innovation Hub is building the projects. The settlement layer is being handed to CBDC with conditionality embedded at the wallet.

Programmable enforcement automates the conditions. Basel capital weighting automates the pricing. What remains for humans is the cognitive standards layer — the vocabularies, the taxonomies, the definitions that tell the AI what to classify and the wallets what to release. A small number of people writing the standards at the top. Everything below is machinery, and the rest of humanity becomes the 'useless class' Yuval Harari has been describing to the WEF for a decade.

The Loop

Assembled, the system is self-reinforcing.

The Sustainable Development Goals give ethical authority at the top. ISO/PC 343 turns that top layer into a certifiable management target. Domain technical ISO committees fill in the content further down, locking in vocabularies first and then management system standards built to the Annex SL template, which makes every area interoperable and open to catalogue-wide amendment. ISO 20022 makes the compliance data readable across every payment system in the world. The BIS Innovation Hub builds the cognitive layer that compiles rules, binds credentials, and sets the vocabulary the system thinks with. The evaluative layer classifies live transaction data against that vocabulary. The settlement platforms clear the transactions. Programmable enforcement ties those transactions to compliance criteria. Basel capital weighting makes non-compliant activities more expensive to finance. The Social Licence to Operate layer makes non-compliant firms harder to bank, insure, and contract with. The Finternet identity layer extends the reach to individuals, with the wallet split keeping it formally legal while still delivering functional programmability. The UN Emergency Platform provides the escalation mechanism. The trisectoral governance framework makes sure private actors can write the content flowing through every layer without needing legislative approval.

Authority flows upward through citation. Each layer points to the one above as its source of authority. Enforcement flows downward through cost. Each layer makes non-compliance with the layer above economically unsustainable below. The top feeds the bottom and the bottom enforces the top, and no parliament sits anywhere in the chain.

The architecture doesn’t operate smoothly in every jurisdiction. The EU’s CSDDD was substantially watered down in 2025 under political pressure, with its scope and enforcement both reduced. Libra and Diem were killed by political opposition between 2019 and 2022.

Friction does exist — or at least it looks that way. But the US stablecoin framework shows how apparent resistance can end up delivering the same underlying function through a different wrapper.

The Federal Reserve has stepped back from issuing a retail CBDC, and legislative proposals in both chambers would prohibit one. The same period produced the GENIUS Act of July 2025, under which OCC-chartered banks now issue payment stablecoins backed one-for-one by reserves held at the Federal Reserve. The reserve sits with the central bank, programmability with the issuer.

Surveillance runs through commercial-bank KYC infrastructure that’s already wired into FinCEN reporting and the tax system. The visible ‘opposition to CBDC’ delivered CBDC functionality under private-label branding to the institutions best positioned to capture the revenue. SEC enforcement against decentralised cryptocurrency under Gensler cleared the commercial field for these sovereign-backed alternatives over the same period.

mBridge followed the same pattern at the geopolitical layer. The BIS stepped back from mBridge governance in October 2024, but mBridge carried on under Chinese co-leadership. The BIS launched Project Agorá in the same period, with Western central-bank leadership across the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Bank of England, the Bank of France, the Bank of Japan, and others. The two platforms are geographically split deployments of the same architecture — ISO 20022 messaging, unified-ledger design, tokenised commercial-bank money alongside central-bank money, programmable settlement — all interoperating at the protocol layer. The standard is static, while the wrapper can fragment, compete, or swap personnel without changing what it does.

The standard is the function, and the function turns up in whichever packaging gets past political resistance in a given country. The architecture is contested where it operates in public, and uncontested where its private-track components remain unknown.

The Design

Every layer has a named operator, and every connection has primary-source documentation. The components were built by different institutions under separate mandates, with no single author responsible for the whole.

Leonard Woolf described exactly this design in his 1916 International Government: break planetary governance down into technical steps, each one individually defensible and individually boring, and let the steps fit together without any single institution having to claim authority for the whole. The breaking-down solves the legitimacy problem — no single component looks like governance. The fitting-together solves the binding problem — the components become collectively binding through their interoperability specifications without any single institution imposing anything.

One hundred and ten years later, the design is fully operational.

The Waddesdon Papers document the climate track. The DOJ Epstein archive documents the health track and the cryptographic-AI research programme. The ISO catalogue documents the standards layer. The BIS Innovation Hub website documents the settlement layer. The Pact for the Future documents the emergency escalation. The IMF Fiscal Monitor documents the sovereign rationale. The components are public, individually defensible, and individually boring, which is why nobody reads the February 2024 joint ISO-IAF communiqué, or the Finternet working paper, or the Pact for the Future’s emergency provisions. The architecture appears only when the components are assembled, which is why almost nobody sees it, and why it works.

The evidentiary chain stops at specific institutional doors, and it stops there by design. The BIS operates under sovereign immunity, with its archives inviolable under the 1987 Headquarters Agreement with Switzerland. Trisectoral consultative processes operate under Chatham House rules. The Annex SL amendment process requires no public deliberation. The fact that the internal communications aren't available isn't a limitation of the analysis — it's a feature of the legal architecture chosen for the implementation. The gap where the incriminating memo would sit is itself evidence about the structure that suppresses it.

A refused transaction breaks no law, and the person whose payment fails faces the same outcome either way. The same goes for the enterprise that can't get certified and the state that can't get reconstruction finance.

The path to the global, conditional society has been engineered in darkness, and it's on its final lap. Spaceship Earth on autopilot, if you prefer.

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