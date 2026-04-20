The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Doris Dray's avatar
Doris Dray
6h

This is, in my opinion, the most important piece of work that any of us could read all decade. You have shown us the exact size and shape of our prison. Honestly I didn't expect totalitarianism to look like this. I thought, it would be instantly recognisable. But it isn't. While we have all been looking at the WEF cosplaying Bond villains, we have all missed what one world government will actually look like and it's hell. I am not sure what the Escape key is, but we have to find one. I will be amplifying this everywhere I can.

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TwoSpectacles's avatar
TwoSpectacles
5hEdited

Wow. Thank you for this marvellous and comprehensive research.

Before I sit down and read it through in detail, I'd like to share my thoughts on a 2020 project called Entry Point, instigated at the Vatican in Dec 2016 and in Feb 2017 at the UN New York meetings where the CEOs of 750 or so global companies (including Big Pharma and Big Tech), NGOs and financial institutions put their heads together to work out how to set up a global database of transactions. See here: https://globalcitizennews.blogspot.com/2017/03/entry-point.html

Entry Point is a phrase from the IT world of databases. It is also a phrase from the world of investments, and it is the point where an injection needle enters the body. Think Bill Gates.

In a database, you need a central column that ties everything together. In a transactions database, you need to establish which factor ties all transactions together. Financial transactions. Ownership. Travel. Health transactions. Track and trace and more. For that, you need a unique number, a key. A unique identifyer called a UID. So the core UID in this huge *ss global database is: humans.

"A unique identifier (UID) in a database is a specific field or column, often a primary key, that ensures every record is distinct, accurate, and easily retrievable. UIDs prevent data redundancy, enhance security, and allow for efficient sorting and relational linking. Examples include customer IDs, order numbers, and globally unique identifiers (GUIDs/UUIDs)."

So these conspirators wanted to know: how can we incorporate a number in each human that can't be removed, cut out, lasered away or disabled?

They learnt from the world of chips for pets with their databases, where all these problems became evident. And learnt lessons from chipping refugees, dentals, fitbits , biometrics- the list is long.

They came up with the following solution: self replicating bionanotech in vaccines. They can hold an in vivo UID that can't be removed. (Small detail: when nicotine turned out to destroy nanotech, they set about designing nicotine proof NPs, in trial as we speak)

In your fantastic study, you have just provided the missing link: how to make all existing databases interoperable. A database for medical devices (which is what the vaccines are). A database for the frequencies they use (the IEEE). I have thought for a long time they would need to do it through some kind of standards network.

Big thank you for your work.

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