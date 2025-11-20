In 2021, Congress quietly changed the rules for payment apps. A clause in the American Rescue Plan Act lowered the Form 1099-K threshold so that platforms like Venmo and PayPal would report users who received more than $600 a year in payments for goods and services, instead of the old $20,000 / 200-transaction trigger. The backlash was fast, because people saw it as another step toward routine financial surveillance.

This wasn’t cooked up by the IRS in isolation. It’s part of a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) framework, a little-known body based in Paris that sets global standards for surveilling money flows.

FATF rules are formally non-binding, but countries that don’t comply risk financial penalties and grey-listing, so national governments translate them into domestic tax and reporting rules and present them as if they were purely local policy choices.

In fact, an increasing amount of important decisions — your money, your movement, your professional credentials, your health records — are called in Geneva, New York, or Basel, as opposed to in your nation’s capital. Your elected representatives have no genuine influence over these policies, they merely act the role of the implementers, and take the flak when things inevitably go wrong.

Your country does still formally exist. But it doesn’t appear to be in charge of much anymore.

What happened?

The Old Deal

In most of modern history of the West, politics was straightforward. You were a citizen of your nation of birth, and politics ran through parliament or town hall. If you wanted change, you’d typically go to the local town hall, but if you didn’t like the general rules, you’d vote for different political candidates. If things got sufficiently bad, you might even protest, organise, or in extreme cases, leave.

This system was far from perfect, but it did have one major, redeeming feature: a clear chain of accountability. You voted for representatives who’d shoulder the blame when things went wrong. But beyond the sovereign, we essentially had organised anarchy. Countries made deals, formed alliances, occasionally went to war, but there was no higher authority. Treaties were agreements between sovereigns — but these were negotiated on a case-by-case basis, often ignored, and never functioned as laws above the sovereign.

This meant that your government was the final decision-maker within its borders. Whether the government was democratic or authoritarian, competent or corrupt, your government was ‘sovereign’ — it held the exclusive right to make and enforce rules within a territory.

That was the old system. One track, running from you to your government. Everything else was ‘foreign affairs’.

Stage One

World War I killed 20 million people. The old system — sovereign states pursuing their interests without international rules or constraint — produced calamity on an industrial scale. Something had to change, as Andrew Carnegie insisted: he became actively involved in the Hague Peace Conferences of 1899 and 1907.

Enter Leonard Woolf, a Fabian Socialist who wrote ‘International Government’ in 1916. Woolf had a simple insight with radical implications: international cooperation already existed in technical areas. There were international postal unions, telegraph standards, railway agreements, and river commissions. Countries had already learned to cooperate on practical matters.

Why not expand this cooperation to prevent war?

Woolf’s proposal — picked up by Alfred Zimmern, who used it as a functional blueprint for the League of Nations and later the UN — was to insert a new layer between states. Instead of countries dealing with one another directly, they instead cooperate through permanent international organisations. These bodies set standards, share information, arbitrate disputes, and coordinate responses; instead of every house in a neighborhood having separate negotiations about water rights and property lines, you create a homeowners’ association that manages these issues collectively.

However, once you create these permanent institutions with professional staff, these often develop their own interests and agenda. The International Labor Organization (ILO) doesn’t just coordinate labor standards; it actively promotes policies. The World Health Organization (WHO) declares emergencies that trigger national responses. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) shapes monetary policy worldwide. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) also defines social responsibility, environmental management, and ‘good governance’ standards that effectively become global law.

Each organisation is created to solve a specific problem. But collectively, they form a permanent layer of governance above the nation-state. Countries technically retain formal sovereignty, but practically, the costs of exit keep rising, especially as these standards often interlock. Running a modern economy without participating in the international financial system won’t get you far. The same goes for public health without WHO coordination, or trade outside WTO rules.

States are still sovereign in theory, but increasingly that sovereignty runs through standards set by international organisations.

Stage Two

After World War II, the conversation shifted from managing relations between states to protecting individuals from states. WW2 had shown that sovereign governments could commit unimaginable atrocities against their own citizens. The response was to declare that individuals had human rights that applied to everyone.

Sure, who would oppose human rights? But do realise this means individuals are given a second rail, one that bypass their national government and connect directly to international institutions beyond sovereign control.

The European Court of Human Rights lets individuals bring cases against their own governments. UN treaty bodies receive individual complaints about rights violations. The International Criminal Court prosecutes individuals for crimes against humanity. NGOs are granted official status to represent ‘civil society’ at international negotiations — regardless of who funds them.

Political theorists David Held and Daniele Archibugi call this ‘cosmopolitan democracy’ — the idea that you’re not just a citizen of your country but a global citizen, with rights and responsibilities which extend regardless of borders. Thus, democracy itself needs to operate at multiple levels — local, national, regional, global — because that’s where power is exercised. This project now has a name in academic circles: ‘institutional cosmopolitanism’ — the deliberate redesign of political institutions to make individuals primarily subjects of global bodies rather than national citizens.

It all sounds reasonable on the surface. If corporations operate globally, if pollution crosses borders, if financial crises spread internationally, shouldn’t governance and rights be similarly structured?

But this again means that your most important political identity is no longer ‘citizen of a nation’ but ‘holder of global rights’. Your claims don’t go through your national political system but through international legal frameworks. Your interests are now represented by captured ‘civil society’ organisations, accredited NGOs and ‘expert’ panels — all commonly funded by large foundations.

Consider what happens when you have an issue today:

Professional certification standards are set by international accreditation bodies.

Social media content policies follow international ‘hate speech’ frameworks.

Financial transactions are checked against international money-laundering rules.

Travel can be restricted due to international health requirements.

In each case, the decision originates outside your national political system. Your government is just the local administrator of globally-set rules.

And you, a ‘global citizen’, cannot realistically change those rules.

The Infrastructure of the New System

To understand how far this has gone, look at the infrastructure being built right now:

Digital Identity : The ID2020 alliance and UN-backed digital identity programs, the EU’s Digital Identity Wallet, India’s Aadhaar system — all converge on interoperable global standards. Soon, your ability to access services, cross borders, or transact online will depend on a digital identity that meets international specifications.

Health Passes : COVID-19 normalised the idea of health passports, itself a type of digital ID. The WHO is developing a global digital health certification network. Your supposed medical status becomes a precondition for societal participation, with standards set by international health authorities — not your doctor or your national health ministry.

Behavioural Standards : ISO 26000 defines ‘social responsibility’ for organisations worldwide, covering human rights, labor practices, environmental protection, consumer issues. Meanwhile, ISO 37000 covers ‘good governance’ standards. These aren’t laws but ‘voluntary’ standards developed by ’experts’ outside democratic accountability. Major corporations require ISO compliance from suppliers, governments reference it in procurement. What counts as acceptable behaviour is now determined by ISO committees — not elected representatives.

Carbon Tracking : Personal carbon allowances are currently being discussed. The World Economic Forum promotes individual carbon footprint trackers, with your consumption monitored against globally-determined targets.

Financial Surveillance : The FATF determine rules that determine who can have a bank account, what transactions are flagged, and how money can move. Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) will make every transaction programmable — not only by your government, but also according to international protocols.

Governance Scoring : The World Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators rate every country on ‘voice and accountability’, ‘rule of law’, and ‘corruption control’. Surveillance data directly shaping access to capital, aid, and investment. Your government’s policies increasingly reflect what raises indicators in Washington — not what you voted for in your capital.

Information Control: The UN and the Broadband Commission’s proposals to combat ‘misinformation’ and opaque ‘hate speech’ create global standards for acceptable expression. What you can say online increasingly depends not on national laws but on international content moderation frameworks.

Each piece of the puzzle is justified by claims of terrorism, climate change, pandemics, financial crime, online harm. However, every solution involves creating internationally-standardised systems that intermediate between you and basic functions of life.

And none of those setting the standards accept responsibility for any of it, nor can anything be voted on or rejected. In fact, this system is largely immune to democratic change. You can vote for a new president or prime minister, but they can’t trivially withdraw from the international financial system, WHO frameworks, climate agreements, trade organisations, or human rights treaties.

Moreover, many of these commitments are enforced through multiple mechanisms:

Constitutional amendments that incorporate international law

Trade agreements that include regulatory harmonisation

Investment treaties that allow corporations to sue governments (ISDS )

Technical standards that become industry requirements (ISO 26000)

Professional accreditations that require international certification

New governments might promise change, but they quickly discover that the real decisions happen in Basel (finance), Geneva (trade, health), New York (development), Paris (climate), and Davos. Your elected officials became middle managers, implementing policies decided elsewhere. Useful fronts for the advancing agenda, especially when things go wrong.

There are consultations, comment periods, civil society forums, and ‘multi-stakeholder initiatives’, all presenting a veneer of legitimate representative participation. But the agenda is pre-defined, the options are pre-selected, and the outcomes are largely determined by ‘technical necessity’ or ‘international best practice’.

And if the technical standards were already accepted by the nations with whom your nation depend on for trade, rejecting these becomes all but impossible to most — especially smaller and poorer nations.

The Client-User Transition

In software terms, you might consider this a platform migration. You’re being moved from Nation-State OS (citizens with rights and legal responsibilities) to Global Governance OS (users with permissions and restrictions).

Consider how these platforms work:

You don’t own anything; your access is licensed

Terms of service can change unilaterally

Your data is the product

Violations result in suspension or banning

Appeals go through opaque processes

Exit means losing access to essential services

This is increasingly how global governance works:

Your rights are privileges which can be revoked through opaque ‘ethics disclaimers’

Standards are regularly updated without your consent

Your behaviour is continuously monitored, especially via your spending patterns, mobile phone usage, and social media interaction… without your consent

Non-compliance results in exclusion

Appeals go through international bodies, and the appeals process can take months

Exit from the system practically means social and economic death

The difference is that you can choose to not use Facebook. You can’t realistically choose not to have a bank account, a professional certification, or a health record. And, increasingly, all of these require compliance with internationally-set standards that you had no role in creating, nor any possibility of affecting.

The Boiling Frog Problem

This transition happened very gradually. In isolation, each step appears reasonable:

1940s-50s: Human rights ’sound good’. 1960s-70s: Technical standards ‘need coordination’. 1980s-90s: Financial integration ‘requires common rules’. 2000s: Counter-terrorism ‘needs information sharing’. 2010s: Climate change ‘requires global action’. 2020s: Pandemics ‘need a coordinated response’.

But stack all these reasonable steps together, and you’ve built a system where your money can be programmed, your movement can be restricted, your expression can be censored, your professional life can be terminated, and your social participation can be suspended. All based on standards and decisions made by ‘expert’ panels and bodies you never voted for, through processes you don’t understand (as these were never properly explained to you), justified by ‘black box’ predicted emergencies you can’t legitimately question or appeal.

The Coordination Paradox

Perhaps these problems do require international coordination. But this requirement drives the creation of systems of control that go far beyond what’s necessary. It’s like needing traffic lights and getting a system that tracks every journey, scores your driving behaviour, and remotely disables your car for running a stop sign.

The issue isn’t coordination itself but the architecture built. We could have voluntary standards instead of mandatory compliance, interoperability without integration, cooperation without subordination, and coordination without control. Instead, we’re getting integrated, mandatory, subordinated control systems, all justified by the need for ‘effective governance’ and ‘stakeholder participation’.

The architecture is the trap.

The Great Transition

You currently live through the beginning of the end of this ‘great’ transition. The old system still formally exists, but it increasingly appears like a mall in the age of Amazon and eBay — still standing but the shops are now all but gone.

Your political status is very gradually evolving from sovereign to world citizen:

Citizens have rights; users have conditional terms of service

Citizens participate in governance; users get customer surveys which perhaps make them ‘feel heard’

Citizens can change the system; users get a multiple-choice, where every outcome subversively leads to the same destination

Citizens can revolt; users can only log off — if they’re even allowed to do that

This is the result of thousands of reasonable-seeming decisions, which when combined create a new architecture of control. Many people creating it thought they were working for the common good… whatever that means.

Yet, UNESCO charted this path already back in 1949.

The infrastructure being built isn’t yet complete. Through blanket mainstream media propaganda, the social acceptance is being manufactured — but it isn’t yet total.

Two future paths are possible. Either the system completes itself. Digital identity becomes mandatory. Health compliance determines freedom of movement. Carbon allowances limit consumption. Expression is pre-filtered through AI systems trained on international standards.

Democracy becomes a ritual performance while real power operates through technical standards and emergency protocols.

Alternatively, people realise what’s happening and insist on maintaining legitimate political agency. International cooperation proceeds through voluntary agreements rather than binding integration. The technical infrastructure is built, but not merely for the sake of human management. And those who create the infrastructure are held legally responsible when things go wrong.

National sovereignty is thus reasserted — not as narrow nationalism but as democratic accountability.

The choice isn’t between nationalism and globalism, or between coordination and chaos. It’s between being a sovereign citizen, or being a managed user in a global system optimised for stability, predictability, and control, by international organisations you likely never heard of, funded by foundations, with whom you’re likely familiar.

The old democratic promise was that you could change the system if enough people agreed with you. But — as the Greeks realised in 2015 , when the bailout referendum result was simply overridden — in the new system, the voter doesn’t have the final say.