Here are the five steps we’ve discussed on occasion:

Present the Moral Value

Climate change, social justice, biodiversity breakdown, public health, equity, sustainability, digital inclusion, … Frame It as a Crisis

Climate crisis, violence against women, biodiversity collapse, pandemic emergency, disinformation crisis, AI existential risk, … Introduce the ‘Indicator’ Metrics

Carbon footprint, gender parity index, species loss rate, R₀ viral reproduction number, ESG scores, digital trust index, … Grant ‘Expert’ Powers to Manage

IPCC climate scientists, UN Women task forces, IPBES ecologists, WHO pandemic task teams, ISO/IEEE AI ethics boards, World Bank development economists, … Pathologise Dissent

Climate denialism, hate speech, anti-science extremism, vaccine misinformation, eco-fascism, AI doomism, populist disinformation, …

Now, how many Sustainable Development Goals can be successfully mapped to these five with real-life examples?

SDG 1: No Poverty

Programme: Brazil’s Bolsa Família

Moral Value

’Every person deserves the dignity of an adequate standard of living.’ Crisis Frame

’By 2003, over 20 million Brazilians — about 11% of the population — were living on less than USD 1.90 per day.’ Metrics PBF now reaches 11.1 million families (≈ 46 million people) annually. Between 2022 and 2023, Brazil’s extreme poverty rate supposedly fell by 40%. Expert Powers

Brazil’s Ministry of Social Development and Fight against Hunger (MDS) — backed by a small, high-level technical team convened by the presidency — oversees targeting, conditionality monitoring, and evaluation. Pathologise Dissent

Early critics who questioned PBF’s reach were labeled as condoning ‘false inclusion’ and benefit fraud — effectively framing skeptics as side-lenders to corruption.

SDG 2: Zero Hunger

Programme: WFP’s SCOPE & Building Blocks e-voucher systems

Moral Value

’No one should go hungry’ (WFP’s founding mandate) Crisis Frame

’Since August 2017, over 740,000 Rohingya refugees poured into Cox’s Bazar, overwhelming food – and aid – systems’ Metrics

Building Blocks now serves 870,000 refugees monthly and has saved USD 2.4 million in transaction fees in Jordan alone. Expert Powers

The WFP Innovation Accelerator, in partnership with UNHCR, UNICEF and host-government agencies, governs the blockchain-based platform’s protocols, onboarding, and data-sharing rules. Pathologise Dissent

In Afghanistan, the Taliban refused to allow biometric registration — accusing WFP of spying and data exploitation — thereby casting opponents as threats to refugee welfare.

SDG 3: Good Health & Well-Being

Programme: India’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Moral Value

’Healthcare is a fundamental human right’ Crisis Frame

’The COVID-19 pandemic exposed glaring gaps in patient identification and record-linkage across India’s health systems’ Metrics

As of June 3 2023, 400 million ABHA (health-ID) accounts have been created, and 273 million health records linked on the ABDM dashboard. Expert Powers

The National Health Authority (an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare) sets standards, certifies health-ID issuers, and governs the digital-health ecosystem. Pathologise Dissent

A qualitative study found pockets of resistance—some stakeholders decried the system as overly intrusive, labeling privacy advocates as ‘obstructionists to saving lives’

SDG 4: Quality Education

Programme: Pratham’s Teaching at the Right Level

Moral Value

’Every child deserves the chance to learn and thrive’ Crisis Frame

’ASER 2022 reveals that, despite > 95 % enrollment, roughly 40 % of children cannot read a basic text or do simple sums’ Metrics

Multiple randomised evaluations show large, cost-effective gains in foundational reading and math — often 0.5–0.8 standard deviations — across 60 million learners. Expert Powers

When TaRL is scaled within government schools, Pratham trains teachers via Ministry-embedded mentors, and state education departments conduct regular monitoring and reviews. Pathologise Dissent

Some educationists criticised TaRL for ‘lowering the bar’ by focusing on basics over the official curriculum — framing detractors as defenders of failing status-quo methods.

SDG 5: Gender Equality

Programme: UN Women & EU Spotlight Initiative

Moral Value

’Every woman and girl has the right to live free of violence’ Crisis Frame

’Globally, 736 million women — almost one in three — have experienced physical and/or sexual violence at least once in their lifetime’ Metrics

Since 2019, Spotlight has doubled conviction rates in 12 countries, helped enact 500+ laws, allocated USD 190 million to grassroots groups, and served 2.5 million survivors. Expert Powers

The initiative is chaired by the UN Deputy Secretary-General and the EU High Representative, with country-level steering by UN Resident Coordinators alongside UN agencies and civil-society partners. Pathologise Dissent

Despite evidence of up to 90 % effectiveness, delays in national budget allocations have drawn activist denunciations that reluctant governments are complicit in perpetuating violence.

SDG 6: Clean Water & Sanitation

Programme: England & Wales smart-network pilots under the UK/UN water-security agenda

Moral Value

’Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all’ Crisis Frame

’In 2020/21–2022/23, England & Wales lost 3 billion L of water every day through leaks—enough to fill 1 200 Olympic-sized pools — and costing customers ~£396 million/year’ Metrics

’Yorkshire Water’s Sheffield smart-network pilot — integrating acoustic, flow, pressure and water-quality sensors — reduced leakage by 57 % and cut distribution main repairs by 30 % in its first year’ Expert Powers

’Under the Environment Agency’s National Framework for Water Resources, Defra, Ofwat and the Environment Agency jointly set leakage-reduction targets, sensor-deployment standards and monitor compliance’ Pathologise Dissent

’The Environment Agency’s 2024 report warned that companies failing to hit targets are ‘negligent’ — framing any delay in smart-network rollout as risking future water shortages’

SDG 7: Affordable & Clean Energy

Programme: Great Britain’s Smart Metering Programme

Moral Value

’Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all’ Crisis Frame

’By 2021, 660 million people still lacked electricity and nearly 2 billion relied on polluting fuels — holding back development and health’ Metrics

’Randomised studies in GB found smart meters deliver an average 3.4 % reduction in electricity use and 3.0 % in gas consumption within months of installation’ Expert Powers

’The UK’s Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ), with Smart Energy GB and independent evaluation by the Behavioural Insights Team, governs rollout standards, performance monitoring and consumer protections’ Pathologise Dissent

’When the Open Rights Group exposed government plans to collect household usage data too frequently, ministers accused privacy campaigners of ‘blocking net-zero progress’’

SDG 8: Decent Work & Economic Growth

Programme: UK DWP AI-powered job-matching trial

Moral Value

’Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all’ Crisis Frame

’Global crises have driven youth unemployment to 13 %, trapping millions in precarious, informal work’ Metrics

’The UK’s Jobcentre Plus trialled AI-driven job-matching in 20 centres across England & Scotland, linking local vacancies to claimants in near real time’ Expert Powers

’Led by the Department for Work & Pensions, in partnership with leading AI vendors, the pilot’s governance board included DWP data-science experts and external ethicists to set matching-algorithm standards’ Pathologise Dissent

’When several AI prototypes were dropped early, critics were branded ‘risk-averse’ and accused of denying jobseekers vital digital support’

SDG 9: Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure

Programme: Barcelona’s ‘City OS’ smart-traffic system (EU smart-city flagship)

Moral Value

’Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and foster innovation’ Crisis Frame

’Urban congestion costs EU economies €100 billion/year in lost productivity and emissions’ (EU estimate) Metrics

’Barcelona’s smart-traffic rollout—part of its Sentilo City OS platform—increased emergency-vehicle green-light priority, cutting response times by 35%’ Expert Powers

’The Barcelona City Council’s Municipal Institute of Informatics (IMI) directs Sentilo’s open-source sensor platform, sets data standards and grants runtime access to approved service-providers’ Pathologise Dissent

’Opponents warning over privacy were labeled by the City’s innovation office as ‘standing in the way of safer streets’’ (local advocacy reporting)

SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities

Programme: EU Guaranteed Minimum Income (GMI) under the European Pillar of Social Rights

Moral Value

’Reduce inequality within and among countries’ Crisis Frame

’The top 1 % in the EU hold 25 % of wealth, while the bottom 40 % hold just 2 %—fueling social unrest’ (EU Statistics) Metrics

’The EU’s 2022 Minimum Income Directive proposal benchmarks GMI at 60 % of national median income, aiming to lift 5 million out of poverty at launch’ Expert Powers

’Under the European Commission’s Employment & Social Innovation (EaSI) strand, the ESPN network and Eurostat jointly monitor member-state GMI schemes and report annually in the European Semester’ Pathologise Dissent

’Member-states resisting GMI benchmarks have been accused by MEPs of ‘undermining social cohesion’ and ‘deny[ing] citizens their right to dignity.’’ (European Parliament debates)

SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities

Programme: Chicago’s ‘Safe Passage’ school‐route safety pilot

Moral Value ‘Every child deserves to walk to school safely’ Crisis Frame ‘Violent incidents around Chicago schools were rising, undermining children’s right to safe passage’ Metrics In the Safe Passage pilot, the Chicago Police Department recorded a 20 % decline in criminal incidents around participating schools and a 7 % attendance increase over two years. Expert Powers The Chicago Police Department’s Safe Passage Unit, in coordination with the Chicago Public Schools and community organisations, was empowered to deploy crossing guards, monitor hotspots, and adjust patrol patterns. Pathologise Dissent Critics who questioned resource allocation were branded as siding with criminals and ‘putting budgets over children’s safety’

SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

Programme: EU’s Digital Product Passport (DPP) for textiles

Moral Value ‘We have a duty to live within the planet’s means and make products traceable’ Crisis Frame ‘The textile industry generates 92 million tonnes of waste annually, with only 12% recycled’ Metrics From 2024, the EU’s Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation mandates a Digital Product Passport for textiles — providing cradle-to-grave data on origin, materials, and recyclability. Expert Powers The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Internal Market, supported by expert groups of industry, environmental NGOs, and standards bodies, governs DPP specifications and compliance monitoring. Pathologise Dissent Member-state opponents of mandatory DPPs were publicly accused by MEPs of ‘shielding fast-fashion waste’ and delaying the circular economy.

SDG 13: Climate Action

Programme: EU Climate Law and Progress Dashboard

Moral Value ‘We owe future generations a stable climate’ Crisis Frame ‘Global temperatures are at record highs, with extreme weather costing lives and livelihoods’ Metrics Under the European Climate Law, the EU achieved a net 8 % reduction in GHG emissions in 2023 — the largest annual drop in decades. Expert Powers The European Environment Agency, in concert with the European Commission and the Climate Change Committee, oversees annual progress reporting, target-setting, and enforcement of binding climate targets. Pathologise Dissent Politicians opposing tougher 2030 or 2040 targets have been labeled by climate advocates as ‘blocking our own survival’

SDG 14: Life Below Water

Programme: EU Marine Strategy Framework Directive (MSFD)

Moral Value ‘Healthy oceans are the cradle of life on Earth’ Crisis Frame ‘By 2020, the EU failed to achieve ‘Good Environmental Status’ (GES) for its seas, with rising pollution and biodiversity loss’ Metrics The MSFD requires Member States to monitor 11 descriptors; the first assessment showed significant gaps in pollution control and marine-protected area effectiveness. Expert Powers The European Commission, via the Water Directives and Marine Environment Unit, coordinates Member States’ Programmes of Measures and can issue recommendations or open infringement proceedings for non-compliance. Pathologise Dissent Environmental NGOs have framed any delay in MSFD implementation as ‘a death sentence for marine life’, casting laggard governments as complicit in ocean collapse.

SDG 15: Life on Land

Programme: EU Natura 2000 network & Biodiversity Strategy

Moral Value ‘Biodiversity is humanity’s shared heritage and insurance against collapse’ Crisis Frame ‘As of 2022, only 17.6% of EU land — and 8.4% of marine areas — are protected, far below the 30 % target by 2030’ Metrics The Natura 2000 network grew to 27,193 sites, covering 18.6% of EU land area by 2022. Expert Powers Under the EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030, the European Commission and Member States’ authorities designate strict-protection zones, enforce habitat-restoration rules, and report progress through the European Environment Agency. Pathologise Dissent MEPs opposing increased protected-area targets have been accused of ‘betraying Europe’s natural heritage’ and enabling ecosystem collapse.

SDG 16 – Peace, Justice & Strong Institutions

Programme: Ukraine’s ProZorro open-contracting systemMoral value.

Moral Value

’Citizens deserve transparent, corruption-free public spending’ Crisis frame

Pre-2014 procurement corruption was estimated to cost Ukraine ~US$2 bn a year. Metrics

ProZorro has so far saved ≈ US$6 bn for taxpayers and now processes 3m+ contracts a year. Expert Powers

The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the State Audit Service set technical standards and may suspend tenders that breach them. Pathologise Dissent

Opaque, paper-based hold-outs are portrayed by reformers and donors as ‘protecting the old graft machine’, turning resistance into a de-facto defence of corruption.

SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals

Programme: COVAX (ACT-Accelerator vaccine pillar)Moral value.

Moral Value

’No one is safe until everyone is safe’ Crisis frame

In 2020, rich countries reserved most early COVID-19 doses, threatening low-income nations. Metrics

By its closure on 31 Dec 2023, COVAX had shipped ~2 billion doses to 146 economies, averting an estimated 2.7 million deaths. Expert Powers

A multilateral steering group (Gavi, WHO, CEPI, UNICEF, World Bank) allocated doses, set indemnification terms and ran the global dashboard. Pathologise Dissent

Critics of dose-sharing obligations were accused of ‘vaccine nationalism’ and of prolonging the pandemic for everyone.

It’s probably a coincidence, though. It usually is. Of course, that the 5 steps map perfectly to the previously discussed ‘Dialectics by Design’ — practical applications of the 5 steps of the ‘black box’ — is yet another coincidence.

And that those 5 steps maps perfectly onto Reinicke’s Trisectoral Networks, well, that too is a coincidence. But remember — don’t go all conspiratorial. It’s just a coincidence, after all.

The Hidden Sixth Step

The five steps of SDG implementation prepare the ground for a more significant transformation: the integration of development goals into a cybernetic vision of planetary management. This vision, rooted in Buckminster Fuller's ‘Spaceship Earth’ — a general systems theory closed-system model — treats the planet as a single, manageable unit requiring optimal resource allocation and feedback control.

Once established, each SDG initiative feeds into an expanding digital twin of Earth itself. These simulations integrate SDG indicators with HDI metrics, Aichi biodiversity targets, and countless other measurements, creating a real-time model of planetary systems. Concepts like One Health (biosphere management), the Ecosystem Approach (geosphere management), and the Circular Economy (real-time input-output analysis) all converge in this framework — each premised on Earth as a closed system requiring ‘holistic’ management.

The crucial innovation lies in how these digital models directly control capital. Through Results-Based Management and KPIs — descended from the Pentagon's PPBS of the early 1960s — financial flows are algorithmically tied to indicator compliance. As these systems mature, human judgment becomes obsolete. AI-driven adaptive management detects deviations, adjusts parameters, and redirects resources automatically, optimising the ‘spaceship's’ performance in real-time.

This represents governance's evolution from political deliberation to cybernetic control. Moral imperatives transform into financial imperatives, then into computational parameters within the planetary simulation. The metrics don't describe reality — they define it, as the digital twin becomes more authoritative than the physical world it models.

The trajectory points toward fully automated planetary management, where Earth's resources, populations, and ecosystems are continuously optimised by artificial intelligence operating on closed-system assumptions. Every SDG becomes a control parameter in this vast simulation, every indicator a sensor, every financial flow an actuator.

The sixth step reveals the ultimate logic: transforming Earth into a managed system where politics dissolves into systems optimisation. Once operational, this architecture becomes irreversible. The loop closes, and Spaceship Earth runs on autopilot — steered not by human hands but by the convergence of measurement, money, morality, and machine intelligence, all operating within the bounded logic of a closed world model.