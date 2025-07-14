The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
Jul 14, 2025

Naturally, all of this will work error-free, thanks to A.I., which never makes mistakes. A few "glitches" may occur in the beta testing, but once fully operational, there be no design flaws discovered. Megalomaniacs rejoice!

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