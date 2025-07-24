The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

Thumbnail Green
Jul 25

There is a holographic aspect to this stuff. Inverted Decentralisation (Subsidiarity) is a classic case. Say the line ...'think global act local' only applies if you are operationally working within globalisation. Eg litter. If the litter is distributed locally you could argue the plastic ends in the ocean but the lie is that you can't (act) locally to even make plastic. It's appearance is caused by centralisation. No one will clear fell their forests while acting locally to kill themselves through the act of eliminating firewood to survive winter.

The language is a lie

1 reply by esc
hojo keceram
Jul 27

Wonderful explanation of the new enslavement system being implemented first in all the western countries of the world, along with the invasion by outsiders and the brainwashing of youth we certainly have our hands full. You can see right now on social media, the great wakeup, a return to love based art and architecture, and morality and family making strides back into the mainstream. I thru observation am glad the plandemic backfired and with death and illness comes knowledge of the plan to implement the one world govt via the digital id, technocracy road. True old school morality will not be fooled by these demons with fancy words and hope and saving something. We will win this battle for humanity and it can begin with more folk just putting down the damn cell phones one day a week and taking a walk outside and seeing the magic of God and nature and tapping back into our old primeval roots and saying now this is what life is all about.

