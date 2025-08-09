The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meryl Nass's avatar
Meryl Nass
3d

I absolutely adore your work. But I have a teeny quibble with your statement that 194 nations signed the Pandemic Treaty, transferring sovereignty to the WHO. They didn't.

A non-vote consensus process was conducted in May 2025 which approved a document that left virtually everything to be decided in future, except for an agreement to approve surveillance and censorship, without any details. A Conference of Parties to be created in future will create the details of the Pandemic Treaty.

The "signing" will occur when nations ratify this document, and only if enough nations ratify it will it come into force for them. They won't be able to leave once they are in for a minimum of 3 years.

We do not know if any have signed (ratified) the treaty yet, but we know the US has announced it will not, and because the Treaty and IHR amendments are intended to usurp certain authorities from nation states, they conflict with many national Constitutions. So we really don't know where these two documents will take us.

Certainly it was the intention of the Treaty and IHR Amendments (in early drafts) to take over global public health whenever the WHO D-G declared an emergency or the potential for one. But they did not arrive at that point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by esc and others
Maureen Richmond's avatar
Maureen Richmond
3d

ESC, Maureen Richmond

The Astrology of World Events

ESC, you are spot on correct in regard to the utterly nefarious role played by the Alice Bailey literature. I studied this literature extensively and meticulously over the course of several decades in my life. Indeed, I was a dedicated follower of the Bailey teachings and a well-known author and lecturer within the worldwide movement of Bailey students. That has all quite dramatically changed, however. In late 2019 and early 2020, as a covid contrarian who never fell for the virus/shots/masking/distancing/lockdown/ narrative, I began to see how the Bailey material had been used to provide an impeccable (although dangerous) justification for rule by a small and exclusive elite group which was to operate through a UN agency and override all national sovereignty. It's all right there in the Bailey books, of which there are 24, the core material that some scholars of religion hold was the mainspring for the New Age Movement. The material is presented in such a way as to appeal to idealistic spiritual seekers. It's all phrased as planetary service - a way to eradicate poverty and establish a just society - but the mechanism is submission to a privileged few at the top of the pyramid. The lead organization promoting the Bailey material is the Lucis Trust of NYC and London. It operates the Arcane School, a correspondence school for those who read the Bailey books and who want to eventually rise to service under the Hierarchy of which you speak. I was in the Arcane School. In the 1990s, Lucis Trust promoted the figure of Canadian oil man Maurice Strong, claiming he was an ideal model of a world citizen. Maurice Strong was also the mentor of Klaus Schwab, founder of the wholly pernicious World Economic Forum with its insane program of surveillance, transhumanism, 15 minute prison cities, insects for food, renting all and owning nothing, and of course, mandated "innoculations." A line can therefore be drawn directly from Bailey to Lucis to Strong to Schwab. There is more. The Fabian Society was the originator of the phrase New World Order, so prevalent in the Bailey material. Alice Bailey became a member of the California branch of the Theosophical Society in the early 1900s when Annie Besant was president of both the TS and the California Fabian Society. It is evident to me that Bailey incorporated the phrase New World Order into her thinking and writing directly from the Fabian Society, which was founded in Manchester, England, Bailey's birthplace and hometown. The agenda you see now foisted by the UN agency WHO is a direct descendant of the hegemony of the aristocracy planned by the Fabian Society.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 replies by esc and others
63 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 esc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture