The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Lawrie's avatar
Lawrie
Mar 18, 2025

Very interesting, thank you.

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Tim West's avatar
Tim West
Mar 18, 2025

Incredibly interesting and revealing!

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