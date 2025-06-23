The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Greta Good's avatar
Greta Good
Jun 23, 2025

Yes absolutely. If severe enough chaotic conditions or shortages arise, many people will demand rationing.

CBDCs, a system of programmable allocation of resources - at any desired level of control - will be what is proffered (rolled out) as the modern rationing solution.

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evabuchmuller@gmail.com's avatar
evabuchmuller@gmail.com
Jun 23, 2025

thank you again!

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