The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Sunface Jack's avatar
Sunface Jack
Apr 30, 2025

What comes to mind immediately after reading this?

"Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive" -Marmion, Sir Walter Scott 1808.

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DE's avatar
DE
Apr 29, 2025

It's all so heavenly organic!

Thanks for the tour.

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