Intergenerational equity — the idea that present generations owe debts both to the past and to the future — has become one of the most consequential concepts in international policy. It underpins climate finance, reparations discourse, carbon budgeting, and an expanding web of institutional arrangements that now govern how nations allocate resources across time.

What is less widely understood is the architecture through which it operates — and who controls each layer of that architecture.

The structure is consistent across every domain in which intergenerational equity has been deployed.

An ethic is established. Cognitive standards are compiled from that ethic. An evaluating clearinghouse applies those standards to specific claims. A behavioural settlement is imposed on the parties. A financial outcome is produced.

Each layer feeds the next, and each layer is controlled by a different class of actor — none of whom are elected by the populations most affected.

The Ethic

The philosophical foundations were laid most explicitly by Hans Jonas, whose 1979 work The Imperative of Responsibility argued that modern technology had fundamentally altered the nature of moral obligation. Act so that the effects of your action are compatible with the permanence of human life.

The obligation was not to the present but to the future, and it was grounded in fear. Jonas argued that when the consequences of action are uncertain, the worst-case scenario must always be treated as the most likely.

Plan for catastrophe, not for comfort.

Jonas was direct about what this meant for politics. Voters, he argued, will always prioritise the present over the future. They will choose short-term comfort over long-term safety. Each individual decision might be perfectly reasonable, but the cumulative result is that nobody protects the people who come after us. His solution was not to fix democracy but to bypass it — a binding code of conduct adopted by policymakers and enforced through regulation. Morality, he wrote, must enter the realm of public policy.

The underlying premise — that the most consequential decisions about the future cannot be left to voters — is the foundation on which the entire system is built, and the ethic is the input that feeds the entire system.

Jonas’s work was funded by the Rockefeller Foundation and the National Endowment for the Humanities. The broader programme of redefining the ethical premises of industrial society was already well underway. In 1974, the Stanford Research Institute produced Changing Images of Man, a study arguing that society’s fundamental self-image needed to shift away from industrialism, supervised by a panel that included Club of Rome-affiliated systems theorist Ervin Laszlo and behavioural psychologist BF Skinner.

The commercially published version appeared in 1982 through Pergamon Press — Robert Maxwell’s publishing house — with Ervin Laszlo as general editor. It relies heavily on systems science, refers to CP Snow’s ‘Two Cultures’, and calls for ‘action by foundations, corporations, government agencies, and voluntary associations‘, which is a very indirect way to suggest public-private-civil society organisation involvement, at a time where ‘The Third System’ was being researched by Maurice Strong’s IFDA, and implemented through the third world (G77).

The ethic that justifies the architecture was funded, produced, and distributed by the same network of foundations, research institutes, and publishers that would go on to build the institutions below it.

The Cognitive Layer

The ethic requires evidence. Someone must establish what happened, what damage was caused, what is owed, and to whom. This is the work of the cognitive layer: the academics, historians, and modellers who compile the standards against which claims will eventually be assessed.

Emma Rothschild, the Harvard historian, has spent recent years constructing the historical record of emissions through her ‘1800 Histories’ project, which maps the local circumstances of more than a thousand sites responsible for severe methane emissions worldwide. The project traces supply chains, industrial histories, and the economic contexts that produced each site. It is a meticulous reconstruction of who emitted what, where, and under what conditions — an evidentiary base for attributing historical responsibility.

Thomas Piketty's World Inequality Database performs an equivalent function for historical wealth distribution, tracking income and asset concentration from 1820 to the present, with particular attention to colonial extraction and its enduring effects

Nicholas Stern and William Nordhaus occupy the modelling end of the cognitive layer, and their disagreement over the social discount rate illustrates what is actually at stake. Stern, in his 2006 review for the UK government, applied a near-zero discount rate of 0.1 per cent, arguing that the only justification for valuing future people less than present ones is the small probability of human extinction. The result was an urgent case for immediate, large-scale climate investment. Nordhaus applied a rate of 3 per cent, reflecting observed market behaviour, and concluded that only modest preventive measures were warranted.

The difference between these two numbers — a technical parameter buried deep in an economic model — determines whether the world should spend trillions now or defer the cost to later generations.

Regardless of which side of that debate you’re on, if you accept the fundamental argument your position has now been reduced to debating discount rate — not whether the concept is legitimate in the first place.

Philosophers provide the moral scaffolding.

John Rawls proposed a ‘just savings’ principle and rejected pure time discounting — the practice of giving less weight to people’s wellbeing simply because they live in the future.

Derek Parfit explored obligation to people who do not yet exist.

Emmanuel Levinas severed responsibility from reciprocity altogether.

Joyeeta Gupta argues that no theory of ‘intergenerational justice’ can be separated from the history of colonisation and ecological debt.

Any framework that ignores who industrialised at whose expense, they argue, simply ‘naturalises an unjust distribution of burdens’.

The cognitive layer is where the standards are written. The discount rate, the definition of harm, the attribution of historical responsibility, the scope of obligation — all are determined here, by those whose authority derives from supposed expertise rather than from any democratic mandate.

The Evaluative Layer

Standards require institutions to apply them. This is the work of the clearinghouse — the evaluative layer that sits between the experts who define the rules and the governments that must comply with them.

The institutional forms are now familiar. The UNFCCC processes claims under the Paris Agreement. The Loss and Damage Fund, agreed at COP27, channels compensation from historically high-emitting nations to those bearing the consequences.

The proposed ombudspersons for future generations, climate trusteeship regimes, and intergenerational impact assessments are all clearinghouse functions — bodies that receive the cognitive layer’s standards, assess specific situations against those standards, and determine what action is required.

The same architecture operates in every adjacent domain.

In central banking, the Basel Committee compiles prudential standards, and national regulators apply them. In environmental governance, the IPCC and the NGFS (Network for Greening the Financial System) produce scenarios and taxonomies, and national agencies enforce compliance. In the European Union, technical committees draft regulations, the Commission processes them, and the Parliament adopts them.

In each case, the evaluative clearinghouse layer applies rules it did not write to parties who did not consent to them.

The intergenerational equity clearinghouse adds a further complication. The claims it must process run in both directions — backward, to settle the debts of slavery and colonial extraction, and forward, to allocate the costs of climate damage to generations not yet born.

These two ledgers are deeply entangled. In Louisiana, land that was once worked by enslaved people on cotton and sugar plantations is now occupied by petrochemical facilities whose pollution falls disproportionately on the descendants of those same enslaved communities. The backward-facing debt and the forward-facing obligation converge on the same population. A clearinghouse processing intergenerational claims must therefore hold both ledgers simultaneously.

The Behavioural Layer

The clearinghouse produces determinations. The behavioural layer is where those determinations are enforced — where governments, corporations, and populations comply with the standards they did not write and the assessments they did not conduct.

Carbon budgets are allocated. Emissions are reduced according to prescribed trajectories. Conditional finance flows through the World Bank, the IMF, and regional development institutions, tied to compliance with green taxonomies, digital infrastructure specifications, and governance conditions set upstream. Reparations frameworks — whether for climate damage or historical injustice — produce financial transfers whose terms, timing, and eligibility criteria were all determined before the recipient had any involvement in the process.

The financial settlement at the bottom of the stack is the tangible output: money moves, land is allocated, carbon credits are traded, reconstruction contracts are signed.

But the settlement merely executes what was determined above by the clearinghouse. And the parameters that govern it — how much is owed, to whom, on what terms, over what time horizon — were all set in the cognitive layer, processed through the evaluative layer, and imposed through the behavioural layer.

The Democratic Deficit

The architecture has a structural feature that distinguishes it from ordinary policymaking: the two populations whose interests it claims to represent — the dead and the unborn — cannot participate in any democratic process.

Past generations who were enslaved or colonised are not here to define what they are owed. Future generations who will bear the costs of climate change do not yet exist to contest the discount rate applied to their welfare.

Someone must therefore speak for them. That role falls to the cognitive layer — the philosophers, historians, economists, and modellers whose work defines both what the past debt was and what the future obligation is. Their authority rests on expertise, not on any form of popular mandate. They cannot be voted out by the populations whose claims they adjudicate.

The clearinghouses that operationalise their standards inherit the same insulation, because the entire justification for the architecture is that democratic politics is too short-termist, too captured by present interests, to protect people who cannot vote.

Jonas made this case explicitly. Stern, Nordhaus, Rawls, and Rothschild operate within it implicitly. The discount rate is not subject to referendum. The attribution of historical emissions is not debated in Parliament. The eligibility criteria for climate reparations are not put to a popular vote. ‘Stranded assets’ cannot realistically be appealed.

Each of these decisions is made within the cognitive layer and transmitted downward through institutions that are, by design, beyond electoral reach.

The architecture is not new.

It is the same organisational form that Leonard Woolf described in International Government in 1916, and which was implemented through the League of Nations and its successor institutions, including the United Nations and its associated agencies:

Technical committees compile standards,

A secretariat processes them,

A general assembly ratifies what has already been decided.

ECOSOC, the EU Commission, the Basel Committee, and the UNFCCC all operate on this template. The intergenerational equity framework simply extends it across time — and in doing so, makes the democratic deficit permanent, because the constituency it claims to serve can never be enfranchised.

Whether this architecture actually produces ‘intergenerational justice’ can be debated. But that it operates outside democratic scrutiny is virtually established fact.