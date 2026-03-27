The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Geir Hasnes's avatar
Geir Hasnes
4h

Deeply shocking to get to know about all this. Thanks again for a brilliant article.

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Deneicy's avatar
Deneicy
4h

Re: Intergenerational equity

Proposition: Just an experiment. Redistribute accumulated wealth by Breaking-up all Oligopolies and accumulated wealth of: all billionaires, starting with full audits and account freeze under TRO of the current generation of Rockefellers, Rothschilds, Duponts, Morgans, Bushes, etc...and their trusts. Demand names of majority shareholders of Blackrock Vanguard StateStreet et al and their chief executives, all other Crown members. TRO on all secret societies and largest NGOs.... as a start.

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