The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Taschi's avatar
Taschi
Aug 3

Outstanding work. So very clearly lays out the HOW and I like how you reiterate that humans are in charge, none of this ‘AI is sentient’ BS. Thankyou.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by esc and others
hojo keceram's avatar
hojo keceram
Aug 4

You are a true hero, we need to feed this information to all the fence sitters in an easy to understand way to get them interested enough to start their own deep dives. Most importantly we must say no to the Digital ID and any attempt to get the CBDC implemented. Total surveillance is the name of the game of the one world order crowd administered via an AI Technocracy and tell us how wonderful it would be to fool us. The western world is being invaded and this is part of the takeover plan. So many are waking up so they are all in right now via geo engineering depopulation agendas and brainwashing school children to believe CCBS. JUST SAY NO

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 esc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture