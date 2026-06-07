The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Ger's avatar
Ger
4h

This article needs to be regarded through the lens of ww1 and ww2 being scripted by pike, Mazzini and the illuminati/jewmasonry machine. The same machine whose death cogs now whirr through corruption of the medical system and indeed more wars, including the impending ww3 of that pike/mazzini letter. Prof Driscoll and collaborators could see this plan through their study of the Canadian NWO apparatus and historical context in the 1990’s, abstract from one of the seat of the antichrist books pasted here for anyone interested-

The Illuminati was formed in 1776, a secret society with limitless financial resources and dedicated to a programme of world domination. In 1782, at the Congress of Wilhelmsbad, an alliance between the Illuminati and Freemasonry was sealed. Shortly after, the general ban was lifted that prevented Jews from joining the Masons; the headquarters of Masonry were moved to Frankfurt, the stronghold of Jewish finance. Judaism and Masonry, soon to be joined by a third, the Church of Mormon - and aided by the official Vatican - plunged ahead in the preparation of a new Kingdom on earth: the Kingdom of the antichrist, antiman, antibuddha, antimohamed. The aims of the Illuminati were set down as follows: (1) Abolition of all ordered governments; (2) Abolition of private property; (3) Abolition of inheritance; (4) Abolition of all religion; (5) Abolition of family; (6) Creation of a New World Order or World Government.

The Illuminati quickly realized that the old power structures must be eradicated, and in 1871 devised a sequence of three World Wars in the twentieth century that would change the face of Europe, Japan, and the rest of the world. The remarkable thing is that these World Wars came in the sequence in which they were predicted, the first to destroy Czarist Russia; the second by capitalizing on the differences between German Nationalists and political Zionists; and the third which is to result from the manipulation of the differences between Zionists and Arabs (1). In The New World Order and the Throne of the antichrist Des Griffin has shown that in the Second World War Roosevelt and Eisenhower repeatedly held back the advance of the American troops to allow the capital cities of central Europe to fall into Soviet hands: Prague, Budapest, Vienna, Berlin, etc. Meanwhile, a number of non-military but strategic industrial targets Hamburg, Dresden, Tokyo, and a host of other Japanese cities were levelled, the chief reason being that the Intemational Bankers and Financiers wanted to use the military power of the Allies to level these cities so that they could rebuild them after the War to their own image and likeness. As indicated above, the three main Illuminati families are Rothschild in Europe, Rockefeller in the United States, and a Canadian family - actually five families operating as one - that is known but which has not yet been named publicly. The Canadian families are not Jewish.

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Uday Pasricha's avatar
Uday Pasricha
4h

Amazing damage done by people who actually believed they were doing good based on some weird bias, belief & logic. What one always recalls is Daniel Kahneman lecture and perhaps mentioned in his book, that we also need to take our mind into a space and imagine what would our history be if Hitler, Mao, Lenin and those type of males were born a girl ? Thats was a 50% chance and so our world just got a very bad hand few times.

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