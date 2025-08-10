The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Dr Mike Yeadon
Dr Mike Yeadon
Dr Mike Yeadon
2d

This is ghoulishly clever. It took considerable imagination to even conceive of the design of the control system, let alone to begin to implement it.

The point about self maintaining structures through selection of leaders who can be relied upon to follow instructions. Personally, I feel sure that there is at least one other layer of control that isn’t described here.

Consider those who at some point realized that what was happening was tyrannical. Didn’t say anything while working.

But in actual or in semi-retirement, they could, like me, speak freely with only minor economic consequences (I was fired by my remaining consulting clients, biotechnology companies, presumably because I was judged to be a conspiracy theorist and therefore an unsuitable person to be advising the board or the CEO).

But look around. Can you find a single example of a recently retired, C-suite professional who is speaking out?

I don’t think there’s even a single example from any business sector, educational institutions or branch of public life.

ESC’s document here, which as a former executive, I would classify as a superbly written executive summary plus, provides examples of how those involved, or merely deeply aware, are effectively restrained from objecting, while working.

I do know that, even in retirement, many people are retained in various ways, such as an Emeritus professorship or a board consultancy, which pays generously yet requires little. In such circumstances, the threats may hold continuing leverage.

However, not everyone at senior level is paid into retirement and in any case, such monies are never life changing. Yet nobody speaks out.

I rather suspect that there’s another control mechanism. I’ve heard enough snippets to cautiously hypothesise that “kompromat” is required on senior staff, more senior than I ever reached (because never was it suggested to me that further elevation was available, subject to certain conditions being met). I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Epstein’s island or related activities didn’t play some role in this respect.

Debbie Lerman
Debbie Lerman
2d

Yes. Hence the mantra we should all be repeating : Models are weapons of mass destruction!

