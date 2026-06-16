The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Lucy Wyatt's avatar
Lucy Wyatt
6h

They were never on different sides in the first place.

cf Anthony Sutton on Wall Street funding both the Bolsheviks and the Nazis.

So, not v surprising if they all converged in 1957 or whenever.

That was always the plan, the Kalergi plan.

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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
2h

As I've frequently noted, the US and British rulers of "the West" before & after WWII had liked nearly everything about fascism EXCEPT that someone ELSE than them was trying to run that corporatist's wet dream of an algorithm. The USA had almost fixed that bug post 1990, then some difficult nations in Asia insisted on taking a meaningful part of the control structure rather than merely coughing up cheap natural resources & being a subservient mass labor subcontractor... And here we are today.

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