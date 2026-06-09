The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Robin Eubanks's avatar
Robin Eubanks
4h

Have you come across the Russian word Upravleniye in your research? I kept running into as the economic vision which tied to the global education I had documented in my book.

It also transfers to what you laid out here and why the assumption was that the Upravleniye vision was to be implemented globally.

This also fits with another word that kept coming up--Engrenage. The graphic for enmeshed gears to illustrate how a vision is to work and why if you are only familiar with a part or one or two of the gears a non-insider can miss how the whole structure was designed to work together to transform multiple areas.

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1 reply by esc
Anders Myking's avatar
Anders Myking
6h

ESC as lord of The rings. The writer who binds it all together!

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