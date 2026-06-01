The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
1dEdited

My heaven sir/madam, do you sleep? Your work is superior. The details is astonishing. Thank you.

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orDer's avatar
orDer
1dEdited

This says it all:

"economics 𝗮𝘀 𝗶𝗳 people and the planet mattered".

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