The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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tanya marquette's avatar
tanya marquette
6h

An incredible piece of research and organizing process. This is the real conspiracy that exists: the super wealthy in collective coalition deciding behind closed doors how they will rule the world and how the people will be manipulated. The secrecy of conspiracies is its core power and is so buried over decades that it is virtually impossible for regular people to untangle to connections and process to know exactly what they are fighting against. But this expose piece is a good beginning tool. Much thanx for putting it together.. How long did it take to do tihis?

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Philippe Dufourg's avatar
Philippe Dufourg
1h

A particularly disheartening piece, and unfortunately so real. As a french guy, I can only reckon that whatever president or parliament we elect, policies never vary; they go for the same lies, the same abandons of sovereignty, the same treasons. The covid scam was an eye opener for many of us. Every institution, politician, media, trade union was complicit and probably bribed for that compliance. Seeing that other countries, US, UK and other so-called democracies suffer the same plight is little solace.

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