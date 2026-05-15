Ratified by G20 showed that the G20 only gave political backing to IMEC at the September 2023 summit — they didn’t actually decide anything substantive.

At Arm’s Length of Epstein showed that IMEC’s financing was designed in private emails in 2011 and at Waddesdon Manor between 2014 and 2018.

This one is about structure: where does the architecture’s substance come from, and how does it move from private design into institutional regulation?

The answer is convening. The standards, financing mechanisms, impact-investing direction, stranded-assets framework, digital-identity infrastructure and pandemic-preparedness machinery were all drawn up at private invitation-only gatherings held at family estates, on desert islands and in conference centres dressed up as academic or peace events.

The institutional ratification that follows is just the visible layer, while the convening is where the real decisions happen. The architecture’s design protocol sits upstream of every formal regulatory process.

The convening

These convenings share the same structure throughout. They’re invitation-only, with the attendee list curated rather than open. They’re funded by foundations — Rockefeller, Rothschild, Ford, Gates. They’re hosted either at family estates like Waddesdon Manor, the Bellagio Center and Sir Bani Yas, or at branded venues dressed up in academic or conservation terms such as the Smith School, World Wilderness Congress and International Peace Institute. They operate under Chatham House rules, with proceedings unattributed and the attendee list confidential. Those attending include foreign ministers, central bank staff, foundation executives, academics and a small number of private operators serving as connection points across the tracks.

The work product is a framework — a vocabulary, a set of definitions, an analytical model or a financing structure — and it’s published by an academic institution or a foundation-funded think tank. That publication carries the framework into institutional discourse without the convening origin showing up in the output. From there it reaches an international body — the OECD, FSB, WHO or UNDP — which adopts it as part of its standard recommendations. National regulators then enforce the standard through their own legislative mechanisms, presenting it as either international best practice or a domestic policy choice.

By the time it’s enforceable regulation, the convening’s invisible. Someone reading the ISO Technical Committee 322 documents on sustainable finance sees no Rothschild Foundation branding. Someone reading the WHO’s Global Health and Peace Initiative resolution sees no Sir Bani Yas Forum attendee list. Someone reading the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee principles on blended finance sees no Bellagio convening reference. The institutional output has been laundered through enough layers that the design phase has disappeared from view.

The selector function

A convening has two main roles, and most people focus on the wrong one. The figurehead is the named host — the family head who owns the venue, the minister whose name’s on the press release, or the academic whose institution carries the framework into respectable discourse. They provide the legitimacy that gets people through the door. An invitation from the UAE’s foreign affairs minister, Jacob Rothschild, the Rockefeller Foundation president, or the Smith School at Oxford — each carries the weight needed to bring attendees in.

The selector is the organiser who decides who’s in the room, who sits next to whom, and what does and doesn’t appear on the agenda. The selector’s name often doesn’t make the press release. The selector is the gatekeeper, and the gatekeeper is the architect. Sheikh Abdullah hosted Sir Bani Yas; Terje Rød-Larsen and the International Peace Institute chose the attendees. Prince Bernhard chaired Bilderberg; Józef Retinger picked the participants. Klaus Schwab fronts the World Economic Forum, though the institution itself has deliberately obscured who originally curated its intellectual content. Who selects is who designs — through input constraint.

The same people turn up across apparently unrelated convenings. Someone who picks attendees for a peace-and-security forum in Abu Dhabi can just as easily do the same for a stranded-assets forum at a Buckinghamshire estate or a pandemic-preparedness conference in Geneva. The figureheads change; the selectors are fewer in number and far more consistent. The architecture’s coherence comes from selector consistency rather than figurehead alignment.

The instances

The Rockefeller Foundation’s Bellagio Center meeting on Lake Como in October 2007 came up with the term ‘impact investing’. The framework was published in 2009 as the Global Impact Investing Network’s launch document at the Clinton Global Initiative, backed by JPMorgan, the Rockefeller Foundation and USAID. By 2018 the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee had adopted blended finance principles as the standard for development capital. The Bellagio meeting had become the global default.

The Sir Bani Yas Forum, co-organised in November 2010 by the UAE Foreign Ministry and the International Peace Institute, generated the sovereign-client side of the architecture. Foreign ministers, secretary-generals and royal-court advisers from across the Middle East attended under Chatham House rules, and within weeks the contacts had been converted. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met Bill Gates, and sovereign approaches to a programmable digital currency were initiated. The forum’s now in its fifteenth year and continues as a node in the sovereign-engagement architecture.

A summit at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in September 2013 assembled the components on a smaller scale: an Israeli former prime minister with surveillance-technology interests, a former US Treasury secretary developing a digital-currency specification, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s chief science adviser, a Norwegian UN envoy, a Mongolian government delegation and a currency researcher. The week closed with the host departing for Paris. The summit pulled together the intelligence capability, economic architecture, technology deployment, financial channel, institutional legitimacy and sovereign targets needed to scale the system. Advisory packaging to sell the resulting architecture to governments followed within days.

The Stranded Assets Forums at Waddesdon Manor ran from March 2014 to June 2018, hosted by Jacob Rothschild and funded by the Rothschild Foundation. They produced the regulatory constraint now running through the Network for Greening the Financial System and the Basel Committee. Forum 1 identified First Mover Disadvantage as the structural problem, while Forum 4 brought in central bank regulators. Carney’s Tragedy of the Horizon speech turned the framework into central bank doctrine, and the TCFD, NGFS, ISO Technical Committee 322, GFANZ and Basel climate principles followed.

A parallel meeting in Geneva in September 2015, organised under the banner of pandemic preparedness and internally documented as the Rothschild Conference on Health and Security, produced the framework that became the World Health Organisation’s Global Health and Peace Initiative. Both the WHO Director-General and the Gates Foundation’s Global Development Division president attended. The meeting’s institutional output only appeared a decade later as a formal WHO resolution.

The convening protocol has a documented multi-generational case. Here are merely a few such examples.

Jacob Rothschild hosted the Stranded Assets Forums at Waddesdon Manor from 2014 to 2018, with the Rothschild Foundation funding the work that produced the climate-finance vocabulary now running through the TCFD, the NGFS and Basel 3.1.

Lynn Forester de Rothschild co-founded the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican in 2019, convening executives controlling over thirty trillion dollars in assets to develop the ESG metrics that now govern investment decisions.

Evelyn de Rothschild chaired NM Rothschild & Sons from 1976 to 2003 and the Economist Group from 1972 to 1989, the publication that shaped how the global business class understood governance and reform; he co-patronised the 1993 Interfaith Declaration on International Business Ethics, which produced the moral vocabulary later embedded in corporate governance codes worldwide.

Each role sits between two domains — finance and ethics, capital and morality, regulation and asset positioning — and defines what passes between them. The Rothschild case is the documented multi-generational form of the convening function. The principle doesn’t require a Rothschild. It requires anyone who can sit on such a path and write what crosses it.

Epstein operated by the same principle at a smaller scale, with Ariane de Rothschild on the Edmond branch side holding the leash.

The deployment

One thing worth spelling out is how the architecture is deployed across supposedly opposed political groups. The same system’s being offered to governments and movements whose public ideologies clash, with each pitch tailored to fit the recipient’s own framework.

In 2013, the architecture was pitched to a senior Russian official as an opportunity for Russia to ‘leapfrog the global community by reinventing the financial system of the 21st century’. In October 2016, it was pitched to a Saudi royal court adviser as a Sharia-compliant digital currency. India’s Aadhaar — biometric digital identity linked to financial services — was confirmed up and running at the September 2013 Manhattan summit. Mongolia was there too. In 2017, Dubai was approached as a sovereign deployment vector through DP World’s logistics network spanning eighty-three countries. The Gulf states were approached as Abraham Accords participants and as IMEC’s central infrastructure.

The European populist right was approached differently. Between 2017 and 2019, Steve Bannon corresponded regularly with the architecture’s coordinator, with the system pitched as a counter to globalist financial control rather than an example of it. Bannon was offered the same components — currency reform, financial-system redesign and sovereign-level deployment — wrapped in populist nationalist language instead of globalist development finance. The proposed deployment included Slovakia, through foreign minister Miroslav Lajčák, and other European populist movements.

Every pitch was tailored. Russia got the leapfrog framing, Saudi Arabia the Sharia framing, India the development-state framing, and the populist right the anti-globalist framing. Each recipient left believing the architecture was a solution built for their politics. But every pitch led to the same place: digital identity, programmable money, conditional access, and settlement infrastructure routing all flows through standards bodies the recipient doesn’t control.

The architecture works with any operator by design. Globalists, nationalists, Islamic republics, secular republics, populist movements, technocratic governments and sovereign monarchies can all install it. The framework’s flexibility about who’s running it makes it politically resilient. A voter who elects an opposition government finds the opposition installing the same system under different branding.

How the work product flows

A convening produces the vocabulary. A foundation publishes the framework, an academic institution validates it, a think tank turns it into recommendations, an international body adopts them as standards, and national regulators enforce them as law. The Basel Committee sets capital requirements deciding which assets banks can hold, ISO defines what counts as compliant, WHO decides what counts as a public-health emergency, and the OECD sets the principles for what counts as development finance.

Within each international body, the pipeline runs through three stages. Technical committees do the first conversion — ISO Technical Committee 322 on sustainable finance, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, a WHO expert committee or an OECD working group takes the framework produced at the convening and translates it into specifications, recommendations or principles. Secretariat staff do the second — the permanent bureaucracy drafts the final documents and shapes the implementation guidance. The general assembly does the third — member states vote on a text whose substance has already been settled.

By the time the resolution reaches the UN General Assembly, the World Health Assembly or the ISO General Assembly, the content has been decided through processes the member states neither attended nor controlled. The convening, three institutional layers earlier, was where the substance was authored.

At every step, the institutional output presents the framework as professional consensus, expert deliberation or technocratic best practice. The convening that produced it has faded from the record. If a national parliament wants to debate the framework, it has to engage with it as a Basel rule, an ISO definition, a WHO recommendation or an OECD principle. It can’t debate the Bellagio convening because that meeting isn’t in the regulatory record. It can’t debate the Waddesdon forum because the regulator doesn’t cite it. The institutional layer has done the laundering that leaves the architecture politically unchallenged.

What this means

Democratic accountability works on the surface political level. The real design happens further up, at private meetings voters can’t get into and aren’t represented at. A reader who’s sceptical of the standards, the financing, the digital identity infrastructure or the conditionality of money can vote for any party opposing these things, only to find that party — globalist or nationalist, technocratic or populist — installs the same architecture under different branding. The architecture sits above the political level that elections reach.

The full pipeline thus runs four stages in every major jurisdiction.

A private convening — foundation-funded, family-estate-hosted, invitation-only — authors the framework. It commonly appeals to politicians through vanity and businessmen through greed. A technical committee translates it into specifications: ISO TC 322, the Basel Committee and the WHO expert committees in the UN system; the Commission’s expert groups and the EU agency working groups in the European system. A secretariat drafts the final text and shapes implementation: the UN Secretariat, the WHO Secretariat, the ISO Central Secretariat in the UN; the European Commission in the EU. A general assembly votes on the result: the UN General Assembly, the World Health Assembly, the European Parliament.

What remains of democracy sits at stage four; the substance was settled at stage one. A voter electing a Member of the European Parliament who opposes a particular regulation can have that MEP vote against the text. They can’t unmake the technical committee’s specifications, redraft the Commission’s text, or reach the framework authored three layers earlier at a convening they could never have attended.

They build in a time delay so that what finally gets voted on looks nothing like what anyone could have argued about at the start. Technical committees work across decades — the climate rules now running finance were set in 1992, the biodiversity rules for land use the same year, and the Sustainable Development Goals locked into housing and education policy were finished in 2015 on groundwork laid much earlier. By the time a commitment reaches a general assembly vote, it’s had twenty or thirty years of technical work and it’s tied to trade deals, development loans and financial rules across dozens of countries. No government can undo it in one electoral term. The politicians who made the original commitment have retired, and their replacements face a system so deeply rooted that reversing it would mean renegotiating everything at once.

The gap between four-year election cycles and thirty-year technical planning isn’t a mistake — it’s what locks the whole structure in place.

Convened, designed, ratified. The trilogy’s complete. The architecture has a design phase that works entirely above the visible political level, and a deployment phase that delivers the same system to groups with incompatible ideologies. The institutional ratification is what the public sees; the convening is what decides what gets ratified. Anyone paying a utility bill, servicing a mortgage or using a digital wallet is taking part in flows whose rules were written at meetings they’d never have been invited to, and can’t get rid of through the democratic process.