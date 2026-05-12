The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Ubetcha's avatar
Ubetcha
1h

More outstanding content. Unfortunately Substack is shadowing your site. Its all part of the control system you describe.

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Cheeky Gesturton's avatar
Cheeky Gesturton
3h

A scene from “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”, came to mind.

The luring is, learned later, lurid.

https://youtu.be/LehcJeNbFBw?feature=shared

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