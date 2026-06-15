The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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substantial stacks's avatar
substantial stacks
1h

It is of course a parody of ethics. It is "ethics". "Settlement" is not fair, it is justified. "Clearing" is laundering. Are we done?

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Freddy10's avatar
Freddy10
2hEdited

Fascinating stuff, thank you.

But isn't this interesting:

"China proves this from the other direction. The People’s Bank of China joined EMEAP — the Executives’ Meeting of East Asia-Pacific Central Banks — in 1991⁶⁴, the year after it was founded. Full BIS membership followed in 1996"

It was at about that time that western banks became less regulated and the rise of debt inflation started in earnest, creating the dotcom bubble. Then, just before 2000, guided by Bush's panic and general incompetence, Greenspan turned the role of interest rates upside down, no longer a barometer of economic risk, direct manipulation of interest rates, generally an economic taboo and only used in the most dire of economic circumstances, was now a mechanism through which the entire global economy could be controlled, using the speed and volume of debt creation into the money supply.

Forming the link between interest rates and inflation.

Or, in other words, with the shackles freed from China, the west was free to gorge on debt instead of increasing productivity. Productivity was suddenly the "old way" that debt issuance was governed. The new way was simply pure interest rates.

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