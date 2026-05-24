The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivian's avatar
Vivian
13h

Your work is brilliant. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
12hEdited

Your post piqued my curiosity. So my first go-to about Gosplan/bank/snab and who "l Yevenko" was to turn to archive.org for the archive they have. Yes, archive is now actively censoring information, rewriting history. But for now much is still available [Note: download important stuff you find especially if it's controversial or revealing, it may not be there the next time you search for it]:

https://archive.org/search?tab=all&query=gosplan

https://archive.org/search?tab=all&query=gosbank

https://archive.org/search?tab=all&query=gossnab

https://archive.org/search?tab=all&query=yevenko

The USSR Planning manual you link to via marxist.org is also available on archive.org, many versions, many languages. Here's one of them:

https://archive.org/details/PlanningUSSRYevenko

FF - In archive it's important to note that while the same document/video is linked many times, not all versions are exactly the same. Most are, but sometimes when you click into them you may learn something new. Documents found in the CIA Reading Room often have more context on them, sometimes scawls in the side margins, markups for areas of interest, etc. Here's an insight I gained on a short synopsis version of the manual:

https://archive.org/details/CIA-RDP86T00608R000600020031-1

"Document number CIA-RDP86T00608R000600020031-1 declassified and released through the CIA's CREST database. Previously available only on four computers located outside of Washington D.C., the Agency was successfully pressured into putting the files online as a result of a MuckRock lawsuit and the efforts of Emma Best. The metadata was collected by Data.World, and the files are now being archived and made text searchable by the Internet Archive."

FF - Why did Alan Greenspan request this document?

https://archive.org/details/cia-readingroom-document-0000308042/mode/2up

^This particular document was dated 1975, when Greenspan was Pres. Ford's Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers. Why was he reviewing a then-15-yo planning manual from the USSR?

FF - A 1966 Update to the Plan:

https://archive.org/details/soviet-economic-reform-main-features-and-aims/mode/2up

FF - When I searched for Yevenko I discovered this document:

https://archive.org/details/cia-readingroom-document-cia-rdp89g00720r000100030009-8

SOVIET AGRO-INDUSTRIAL REORGANIZATION MAY BE FACING DIFFICULTIES 25X41

"THE DIRECTOR OF CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE

National Intelligence Officers 17 February 1981

NOTE TO: Richard Pipes National Security Council Europe, USSR and East-West

FROM : Robert M. Gates

National Intelligence Officer for USSR-EE Otel —

Central Intelligence Agency

National Foreign Assessment Center

October 1980-January 1981

REVIEW OF SOVIET INTERNAL AFFAIRS

There are signs that plans for the creation of a supra-ministerial body for agro-industrial affairs, which President Brezhnev outlined at the party plenum last October, are becoming bogged down in bureaucratic wrangling. Conflicting statements by Soviet officials suggest that there is increasing uncertainty about what form the national agro-industrial complex will take, who will head it, and when it will be completed. [-----]

Leonid Yevenko, an economic specialist with the Institute for the USA and Canada, flatly told [-----] that a state committee would be informed to administer the agro-industrial food program. [-----]

In a more recent conversation, however, Pravda's agricultural journalist, Valeriy Boldin, insisted that no decision on this matter had been taken. Moreover, he expressed strong doubt that work on the program would be completed by the time the party congress convened on 23 February, as Brezhnev had urged. [-----]

Boldin further stated that, as an alternative to the creation of a new body such as a state committee, “some scholars" favor an expanded role for Gosplan in | this area--a solution that would represent a considerable watering-down of Brezhnev's stated goal. Another proposal that the unified agro-industrial complex be coordinated at least initially through a beefed-up Ministry of Agriculture had appeared soon after the plenum. This disarray suggests a replay of the same bureaucratic infighting that helped stymie Brezhnev's earlier calls for ministerial reorganization."

FF - So what was/is the Institute for the USA and Canada?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Institute_for_US_and_Canadian_Studies (ISKRAN)

FF - Unable to find the link between Yevenko and ISKRAN on my search engine I forced my LLM to go deeper, where it found the following from the Russian Wikipedia entry. I don't know Russian, but a translation from the page I hope won't reveal my LLM is lying to me so I'll share this with that caveat:

"Leonid Ivanovich Yevenko held significant and long-standing positions at the Institute for the USA and Canada (ISKRAN):

He joined the institute in 1968 as a senior research fellow.

He became the head of a sector in 1973.

He was promoted to head of a department in 1979, a senior leadership role he held for many years.

During his tenure, Yevenko was a prolific author, focusing on American and Japanese management systems, corporate structures, and strategic management. He authored or edited numerous influential books and publications on these topics for the Soviet audience, including:

American Capitalism and Management Decisions (1977)

Organizational Structures of US Industrial Corporations (1983)

He served as the responsible editor for the Russian edition of Igor Ansoff's seminal work on Strategic Management (1989).

Furthermore, he was the responsible editor of the 1980 ISKRAN publication USA: Organization of Government Programs, which analyzed US federal program management."

FF - While searching archive under "gosplan" it returned this video among many results:

Vladimir Bukovksy - The Plan for a Socialist European Superstate (2011)

https://archive.org/details/youtube-YsBMfGwyPE8

"In January of 1989, for example, a delegation of the Trilateral Commission came to see Gorbachev. It included [former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro] Nakasone, [former French President Valéry] Giscard d'Estaing, [American banker David] Rockefeller and [former US Secretary of State Henry] Kissinger. They had a very nice conversation where they tried to explain to Gorbachev that Soviet Russia had to integrate into the financial institutions of the world, such as Gatt, the IMF and the World Bank...."

"...the original idea was to have what they called a convergency, whereby the Soviet Union would mellow somewhat and become more social-democratic, while Western Europe would become social-democratic and socialist.... This is why the structures of the European Union were initially built with the purpose of fitting into the Soviet structure. This is why they are so similar in functioning and in structure."

"They will have to police us on 32 kinds of crimes -- two of which are particularly worrying, one is called racism, another is called xenophobia. ... Someone from the British government told us that those who object to uncontrolled immigration from the Third World will be regarded as racist and those who oppose further European integration will be regarded as xenophobes...."

FF - The bottom of the archive video description sourced the following for a full transcript of the 15-minute video:

http://www.crossroad.to/Quotes/globalism/regionalism/soviet-eu.htm

FF - And the main page for that website seems to be abandoned around 2014. It was a KJOS Ministry page, lots of warnings about the New World Order, very strongly influenced by scripture:

https://www.crossroad.to/

FF - How the USSR created different industry complexes over every conceivable field:

https://archive.org/details/cia-readingroom-document-cia-rdp05t00280r000300380002-3

Reply
Share
10 replies by esc and others
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture