Nobody reads 1960s Soviet planning manuals in 2026.

They should.

In 1960, the Foreign Languages Publishing House in Moscow released a book by the Soviet economist I. Yevenko titled Planning in the USSR. It was a technical manual — 252 pages of organisational charts, production tables, and chapter after chapter explaining how the Soviet state managed its economy from the centre.

The copy that survived is classified under HC 336.2 — economic policy, Soviet Union. It’s the kind of book that sat on academic shelves for decades, consulted occasionally by Cold War specialists, and otherwise forgotten.

The confession

The opening chapter says everything. Not between the lines — on the pages.

Yevenko begins by restating Lenin’s definition of the cardinal task of the socialist state:

… to organise socialist production with the broad participation of the masses, to manage the economy, to arrange an extremely intricate and delicate system of new organisational relationships extending to the planned production and distribution of goods.

The task is not ideological. It’s organisational. Build the system. Manage the flows. Plan the distribution.

Lenin’s formula for the apparatus required to accomplish this is given plainly: ‘accounting and control by the entire people’. Not revolution. Not class struggle. Accounting and control. Everything else — the dialectics, the ideology, the sacred duty — is the ethic.

The system underneath is bookkeeping and compliance.

What follows is a description of the apparatus built to deliver it. ‘The socialist state manages the national economy in accordance with a single long-term plan’. The plan covers ‘production, distribution, circulation and consumption of the social product — in all the diversity of their interconnections’. At each stage,

… the socialist state determines the concrete tasks of national economic development, the volume of production, sets the directions, rates and proportions of economic growth, allocates the material, labour and financial resources, establishes the volume of home and foreign trade, sets prices, wages, etc.

That’s total management.

Every flow, every price, every allocation, determined centrally.

But the state doesn’t manage alone. It ‘also guides the economic activities of co-operative organisations through the system of their elected bodies and its leading agencies’. Government directs. The co-operative sector — what would now be called ‘civil society’ — operates through its own governance structures but under state guidance. Two sectors, one plan. Add the private enterprises supervised under the same framework and you have three sectors coordinated through a single planning apparatus.

The trisectoral model in practice didn’t begin with the Trilateral Commission or Reinicke’s Trisectoral Network — it began with Lenin.

The planning function itself is performed by ‘an apparatus set up for this purpose, which is part of the state administration and economic management both in the centre and in the localities’. A permanent apparatus. Purpose-built. Embedded across every level of government. Yevenko calls it ‘a major instrument of the socialist state’. The SIIAG calls it the Office for the Impact Economy.

The principle governing individual accountability within this system is ‘one-man management of production’. It ‘implies the subordination of the personnel to the will of the manager who is vested with the necessary rights and bears full responsibility for the work of the section entrusted to him’. Not shared responsibility. Personal liability.

The pension trustee who fails to comply with redefined fiduciary duty faces exactly this: full responsibility, personally borne, for compliance with the plan.

And the system only expands. Yevenko notes that

… the functions of the state in economic management and planning, far from withering away, steadily grow in scale and importance.

The Marxist promise was that the state would wither. The planning apparatus did the opposite. It grew. Every new crisis justified more planning. Every new standard justified more reporting. Every expansion made the next one easier. The ratchet only turns one way.

Lenin called this ‘one economic organism functioning with clockwork precision’. The organism required ‘unity of will binding all the working people’. The will is the plan. The precision is the compliance mechanism. The binding is mandatory.

All of this appears in the first fifteen pages.

Control figures

The book follows with a description of how socialist planning works. The state sets long-term targets — five-year plans, seven-year plans, and from 1959 onwards a twenty-year programme for the construction of communism. These targets are expressed as ‘control figures’: numerical indicators approved at the highest level, which then cascade downward through every tier of the system — from the State Planning Committee (Gosplan) to the republican planning commissions, the economic councils, and ultimately to individual enterprises. Each tier clears against the one above — Rothschild and Wolf's clearinghouse, turned vertical.

The control figures are not aspirational. Yevenko is explicit:

The state plan assignments are law and must be undeviatingly carried out by all enterprises and economic organisations.

Once the indicators are set, compliance is mandatory. The question of whether to follow the plan does not arise. The plan governs.

This is worth pausing on. The mechanism by which the Soviet economy was directed was not, primarily, command in the military sense — an official telephoning a factory manager to order more steel. It was somewhat more systematic. The planning agencies defined a set of indicators. The indicators triggered obligations. The obligations were enforced through monitoring, reporting, and personal accountability for fulfilment. The system ran on targets and quotas, not orders.

The three layers

The architecture Yevenko describes has three functional layers.

The first is cognitive: Gosplan — the State Planning Committee — defined what the system measured. It set the control figures, established the ‘proportions’ between branches of the economy, identified ‘key links’ requiring priority development, and drafted the material balances that tracked inputs and outputs across every sector. Yevenko records that by the late 1950s, the Gosplan maintained approximately 6,000 material balances covering an assortment of 11,000 items. Every significant flow of resources in the economy was tracked, categorised, and assessed against the plan.

The second layer is evaluative: Gosbank — the State Bank — performed the clearing function. It was not a commercial bank. It was, as Yevenko describes,

Control over the fulfilment of the plan for the wage fund is exercised not only by planning agencies, but also by the financial system and above all the State Bank of the U.S.S.R. Money for the payment of wages is issued by the Bank to enterprises on the basis of special statements showing to what extent the plan has been fulfilled.

Every transaction of any scale settled through Gosbank. What cleared against the plan, proceeded. What didn’t, was blocked. The bank assessed compliance. It did not lend in any market sense. It evaluated.

The third layer is behavioural: Gossnab — the State Committee for Material-Technical Supply — allocated physical resources in accordance with the plan. Capital investments, raw materials, fuel, equipment — all distributed according to the targets Gosplan had set and Gosbank had monitored. The settlement was physical: resources moved where the plan directed.

Ethic, standard, clearing, settlement. The 1936 Soviet Constitution supplied the moral authority — socialist duty to the state, declared sacred and inviolable. Gosplan translated the ethic into measurable targets. Gosbank assessed compliance. Gossnab enforced the result. The architecture was complete.

The sequence — ethic, cognitive standard, evaluative clearing, behavioural settlement, outcome — was identified by the economist Julius Wolf in the 1890s, through his suggested scaling of the London Bankers’ Clearing House and his proposals for international monetary coordination. The Soviets implemented it under state command. They were not the last to do so.

Accounting and control

Chapter IV of Yevenko’s manual is titled ‘Control and Economic Analysis of Plan Fulfilment’. It describes a system in which planning agencies do not merely draft plans and wait for results. They monitor fulfilment continuously, identify shortfalls before they become crises, adjust targets in the course of implementation, and hold personnel personally accountable for the quality of their compliance.

Yevenko quotes Lenin:

To control people and control the actual fulfilment of tasks — in this, once again in this, and only in this, is now the crux of all our work, all our policies… Systematic control of plan fulfilment is the main way of improving the plans themselves. Control must not be separated from planning work, it precedes the work of drafting the plan, accompanies its elaboration and is the hub of planned guidance of the economy in the process of carrying out the plans.

This is not retrospective audit. It’s prospective governance. The planning agency identifies projected imbalances — what Yevenko calls ‘disproportionality’ between branches of the economy — and intervenes pre-emptively to correct them. The indicators don’t just measure the past. They anticipate the future. And the anticipation triggers the intervention.

Lenin’s formula for the entire apparatus was characteristically blunt: ‘accounting and control’. Universal, inescapable, and constituting — in his words — the entirety of socialist administration.

The machine

The final section of the manual — ‘Mechanisation of Calculating Work and the Use of Electronic Computers for Economic Analysis’ — is where the document becomes genuinely unsettling.

Yevenko describes the introduction of electronic computers into economic planning. The language is striking:

The present phase in the mechanisation of calculation work is marked by the development of machines capable of performing a number of functions formerly embraced only by man’s intellectual activity… A modern electronic machine to a certain extent reproduces the actions of a man who uses instructions drawn up for him in advance. Analysing the information fed into it and comparing the results of this analysis with certain known criteria, the machine chooses its own mode of behaviour, prepares, as it were, instructions for itself and draws the corresponding conclusions.

A machine that ingests data, compares it against predetermined criteria, and produces compliance assessments. In 1960, the Soviets had the concept but not the hardware. The M-2 computer could perform calculations equivalent to a day’s work of an electric calculating machine in one second, but the network infrastructure to connect every enterprise to a central processing point did not yet exist.

Yevenko anticipated its arrival:

Mechanisation of calculating work on electronic computers enables the national economy to centralise statistics still more. It is advantageous to send information in unprocessed form to the centres of economic areas directly from enterprises, to process it on electronic computers and to transmit it back and accumulate it in the centre.

Raw data from enterprises, transmitted to centralised processing centres, assessed against standardised criteria, results transmitted back as obligations. Federated AI, and distributed data centres.

The Soviets described the system. They simply couldn’t build it at scale.

The publisher

Strip away the Marxist-Leninist framing and what Yevenko describes in this final chapter is cybernetics — Norbert Wiener’s science of feedback and control, applied to economic governance. Data inputs from enterprises, processed against predetermined criteria, feedback transmitted back to adjust behaviour, the system’s ‘memory’ comparing past states to present to optimise future outputs. After initially denouncing cybernetics as bourgeois pseudoscience in the early 1950s, the Soviets reversed course and embraced it as the theoretical foundation for automated economic management. Viktor Glushkov’s OGAS proposal — the All-State Automated System — was an explicit attempt to build the nationwide cybernetic network Yevenko anticipated: every enterprise connected to a central processing point, raw data in, compliance assessment out, resource allocation instructions returned. OGAS was rejected in 1970, partly for political reasons, partly because the infrastructure didn’t exist. But the concept didn’t die. It migrated.

It migrated, in part, through publishing. Robert Maxwell’s Pergamon Press — one of the most influential academic publishers of the twentieth century — was simultaneously releasing the Western academic editions of the same intellectual programme. In 1960, the same year Yevenko’s manual appeared in Moscow, Pergamon published Heinz von Foerster’s On Self-Organising Systems. In 1961, F.H. George’s The Brain as a Computer. In 1962, von Foerster’s Principles of Self-Organization. Alongside these, Pergamon published multiple volumes of Applied Systems and Cybernetics, Leontief’s input-output analysis through Club of Rome reports, and Computers & Operations Research from its founding in 1974.

Three fields, one publisher: general systems theory modelled every person and institution as a connected node in a network; input-output analysis tracked everything that flowed between them; cybernetics treated those flows as feedback loops and steered them towards a target. Together they constituted adaptive management: a complete toolkit for managing large organisations — or economies — which later became the foundation of Artificial Intelligence.

Maxwell was not a neutral conduit. Multiple former Israeli intelligence officers have stated publicly that he worked for Mossad. His biographers described him as Israel’s unofficial ambassador to the Soviet Bloc. He had personal access to Thatcher’s Downing Street, Reagan’s White House, and the Kremlin — all at the same time. His banker on at least one major deal was the same Jacob Rothschild who sponsored the Stranded Asset Forums. The man bridging East and West at the intelligence level was also the primary commercial publisher of the theoretical framework connecting Soviet central planning to Western cybernetic governance.

The Yevenko manual and the Pergamon catalogue aren’t parallel publications. They’re two editions of the same programme — one describing the architecture from the inside, the other supplying the theoretical basis to anyone who cared to read it.

The convergence

The architecture Yevenko describes did not disappear when the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991. In fact, it didn’t wait that long. It crossed the Cold War divide while both systems were still running.

In 1961 — one year after Yevenko’s manual appeared in Moscow — Robert McNamara installed the Planning, Programming, and Budgeting System across the US Department of Defense. PPBS tracked every stage of a process through numerical inputs and measurable outputs, creating a feedback loop to evaluate efficiency against objectives. The mapping to Yevenko’s three layers is direct: Planning set the targets (Gosplan), Programming tracked compliance against them (Gosbank), and Budgeting allocated the resources accordingly (Gossnab). The System was American. The architecture was identical.

President Kennedy grew sceptical. During the Cuban Missile Crisis, McNamara’s system recommended precision strikes on Soviet missile installations in Cuba — a recommendation based on incomplete data that would likely have triggered massive Soviet retaliation. Kennedy came to understand the limits of systems analysis: its reliance on incomplete data, and its preference for computational modelling over political deliberation. From that point forward, he resisted the broader rollout of systems-based governance across the federal government.

Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963. Under Lyndon Johnson, PPBS was extended to all executive agencies in 1965 — education, health, welfare, environmental policy. The system Kennedy had confined to the Pentagon became the operating framework of the entire federal government within two years of his death. The man who recognised that politics was not reducible to computational modelling was replaced by one who embraced exactly that reduction.

Three implementations of Yevenko’s architecture were now running in parallel: the Soviet original, the American PPBS, and the cybernetic theory Maxwell was publishing through Pergamon for anyone who cared to read it. The Cold War was supposedly a contest between two incompatible systems. At the level of operational architecture, they were converging.

The merger

On 23 May 1972, Richard Nixon signed the Agreement Between the United States of America and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics on Cooperation in Environmental Protection in Moscow. At the height of the Cold War — with the Soviet Union still publicly committed to defeating liberal capitalism — the two superpowers agreed to jointly develop and implement policy for the purpose of controlling the impact of human activities on nature. The agreement established a Joint Committee to coordinate, approve, and assign duties across agencies in both nations — an unelected, binational body operating above sovereign constitutional structures.

Five months later, in October 1972, the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis opened in Laxenburg, Austria. IIASA was the institutional bridge where East and West formally merged their systems analysis programmes. Soviet and American researchers sat in the same building, running the same models, producing the same scenarios — environmental forecasting, energy modelling, demographic projection. The ideological contest that supposedly defined the era was quietly set aside. What remained was the shared administrative language of systems analysis and cybernetic planning.

The historian Egle Rindzevičiūtė identified this as the core development of the period: Cold War ideological rivalry was gradually displaced by a shared reliance on systems analysis, and the distinction between socialism and capitalism was neutralised — replaced by a common technical framework through which governance could be harmonised without ideological confrontation. IIASA was where it happened. The environmental catastrophe narrative — which at that stage had no coherent science behind it — replaced socialist duty as the ethic. It was unchallengeable, sacred, and universal. The architecture continued unchanged underneath, now running on a new justification.

The climate scenarios that today drive TCFD disclosures, NGFS supervisory expectations, and Basel Committee capital requirements descend directly from IIASA’s modelling tradition. The institution that merged Soviet and American systems analysis in 1972 produced the forecasting methodology that now governs pension capital allocation in 2026.

The pipeline runs unbroken from Laxenburg to the ISSB.

The political vehicle

In 1970, Zbigniew Brzezinski had published Between Two Ages, arguing that ecology would serve as the common concern capable of bridging the Cold War divide — a shared threat requiring shared governance, neutralising the ideological contest between capitalism and socialism. In 1973, he co-founded the Trilateral Commission with David Rockefeller. The Commission brought together senior figures from North America, Western Europe, and Japan — government, business, and civil society — to coordinate policy across borders. The model it operated was the same one that had been moving through the institutional pipeline since the 1890s: public labour, private capital, and a third party defining the common good. Wolf’s 1892 clearing architecture, with Bernstein’s 1899 addition of an ethical mediator, now had a transatlantic political vehicle.

The surveillance infrastructure developed in parallel. The International Council of Scientific Unions — ICSU — had been free of state oversight since 1931 and funded by philanthropic foundations. In 1969, ICSU established the Scientific Committee on Problems of the Environment — SCOPE — which developed the conceptual foundations for the UN Environment Programme’s Global Environmental Monitoring System. By 1974, GEMS had incorporated public health surveillance on the basis that ‘man is part of the environment’. The monitoring grid that Yevenko described Gosplan operating domestically — tracking inputs, outputs, and ‘disproportionality’ across every branch — was being rebuilt at the planetary level through environmental institutions, funded by foundations, and operating beyond democratic accountability.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s executive orders had already given the Federal Reserve structural oversight of the financial flows of the nation’s largest banks. The Gosbank function — monitoring transactions for compliance with the plan — was being quietly installed in the American financial system. By the mid-1970s, both halves of Yevenko’s architecture were operational in the West: the planning and surveillance functions through IIASA, ICSU, and SCOPE; the financial clearing function through the Federal Reserve’s expanded oversight.

The only piece missing was the ethic — and environmentalism, endorsed by Brzezinski, legitimised through IIASA’s models, and institutionalised through the Trilateral Commission’s political network, was already filling that role.

Material balances

Consider the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism — CBAM — which entered its transitional phase in 2023 and becomes fully operational in 2026. Every tonne of steel, cement, aluminium, fertiliser, electricity, and hydrogen entering the European Union must declare its embedded carbon across the entire production chain. The importer must trace emissions back through every stage of production, every supplier, every country of origin, and report them against EU-defined benchmarks using EU-defined methodology.

That’s a material balance. Input-output accounting of a single commodity — carbon dioxide — tracked across every branch of production that feeds into the European market. Gosplan maintained 6,000 material balances covering 11,000 items across one country. CBAM maintains one balance — CO2 — and extends it extraterritorially to every production chain on earth that seeks access to the EU.

The cognitive standard is set in Brussels. The evaluative clearing happens at the border. The behavioural settlement is the levy — or, for non-compliant producers, exclusion from the market altogether.

Yevenko would recognise the mechanism immediately. The unit of account has changed from rubles to tonnes of CO2. The jurisdiction has changed from the Soviet Union to the European single market. The enforcement mechanism has changed from state command to trade conditionality.

But the architecture — standard, clearing, settlement — is identical.

Harmonised reporting

Now consider the International Sustainability Standards Board, established in 2021 under the IFRS Foundation. The ISSB publishes harmonised reporting standards — IFRS S1 and S2 — that require companies worldwide to disclose climate-related risks and opportunities using standardised metrics, standardised categories, and standardised methodology.

Yevenko describes the Soviet equivalent:

Uniformity in preparing all-Union, republican, branch and local plans is ensured by a common methodology in drafting plans and also by the single standard targets and lay-outs elaborated by the Gosplan of the USSR… The summary section contains the main synthetic indices reflecting the most important assignments for branches and republics…

Replace ‘all-Union, republican, branch and local plans’ with ‘corporate, national, sectoral and project-level disclosures’. Replace ‘the Gosplan of the USSR’ with ‘the ISSB’. The sentence requires no other modification.

The ISSB’s reporting framework feeds directly into the Network for Greening the Financial System — the NGFS — which translates climate scenarios into supervisory expectations for central banks. Those expectations feed into Basel Committee capital requirements. The data flows upward from enterprises, is processed centrally against standardised criteria, and returns as regulatory obligations that determine how capital is allocated.

Yevenko’s vision of electronic computers centralising statistics — ‘send information in unprocessed form to the centres... process it on electronic computers and transmit it back and accumulate it in the centre’ — is a description of ESG reporting infrastructure. The Soviets needed 150,000 calculating machines and 2,000 calculating machine offices to attempt what the ISSB now accomplishes through mandatory digital disclosure.

Key links

The manual also describes how Gosplan identified ‘key links’ in the economy — sectors whose priority development was considered decisive for accomplishing the plan’s objectives. At different stages, different branches were singled out. In the late 1950s, it was metallurgy, chemicals, fuel, and power. Capital investments, material resources, and labour were directed towards these branches first, and the rest of the economy was planned around them.

The contemporary equivalent is the taxonomy — the classification system that determines which economic activities qualify as ‘sustainable’ and which do not. The EU Taxonomy Regulation, adopted in 2020, defines precisely which activities are aligned with environmental objectives and which are not. Capital that flows towards taxonomy-aligned activities receives regulatory favour — and a new name: 'impact investing’. Capital that flows towards non-aligned activities faces increasing friction — disclosure requirements, higher capital charges, fiduciary risk. When the cost of capital rises above the cost of production, the asset becomes ‘stranded’.

Yevenko’s description of how the Soviet system singled out key links could serve as a functional specification for taxonomy-driven capital allocation:

The planning agencies choose these links and provide for the priority supply of the key branches or enterprises with capital investments, material resources and labour.

The mechanism is the same. The vocabulary has changed. The planning agency has been replaced by a classification regulation. But the function — directing capital towards politically designated priorities and away from everything else — is identical.

The hardware

What makes Yevenko’s manual significant is not that it describes a failed system. It’s that it describes an architecture which operated across eleven time zones for seven decades and whose functional logic has since been reinstalled, piece by piece, in the institutional infrastructure of the contemporary West.

The cognitive layer — defining what the system measures — has migrated from Gosplan to the ISSB, the TCFD, and the EU Taxonomy. The evaluative layer — assessing compliance against the standard — has migrated from Gosbank to the NGFS, the Basel Committee, and the fiduciary duty frameworks now being written into pension law. The behavioural layer — enforcing the result through resource allocation — has migrated from Gossnab to CBAM, procurement playbooks, development finance, Central Bank Digital Currencies, and blended finance vehicles where public money absorbs the downside while private capital takes the senior returns.

The Soviet system failed in part because the computer hardware couldn’t support it. Central planning of an economy spanning eleven time zones required data processing capacity that 1960s computing could not deliver. The material balances were too slow, the feedback loops too long, the corrections too late. By the time Gosplan identified a disproportion, the damage was already done.

That constraint no longer applies. The computing infrastructure now exists to track every transaction, assess every disclosure, and enforce every standard in something approaching real time. The ISSB can harmonise reporting across dozens of countries simultaneously. CBAM can trace embedded carbon through global supply chains. The NGFS can run climate scenarios that project decades into the future and translate the results into Basel 3.1 capital requirements today.

The Soviets had the system but not the computer hardware. The contemporary system has both.

Anticipatory governance

There’s a passage near the end of Yevenko’s manual that deserves particular attention. Describing the input-output method of balance calculation, he writes:

In conditions of socialist economy the use of electronic computers for calculations of ties between branches and between areas yields an incomparably greater effect than in the capitalist countries. In contrast to the capitalist countries, computers are used in the Soviet Union not only for a statistical account of these ties but also for planning the national economy.

The distinction Yevenko draws — between using data for statistical description and using it for planning — is precisely the distinction that has collapsed in the decades since. ESG reporting began as disclosure: a statistical account of environmental and social ties. It has become planning. The NGFS climate scenarios are not descriptions of what has happened. They’re projections of what will happen — modelled futures that trigger present-day obligations. A pension trustee allocating capital against a thirty-year climate scenario is not describing the economy. They’re planning it.

Yevenko called this the ‘leading role of long-term planning in socialist economy’. The contemporary version calls it anticipatory governance. The function is the same: governing on the basis of projected futures, using indicators derived from models, enforced through compliance obligations that allow no room for disagreement with the projection itself.

Lenin reduced it to two words — accounting and control — and declared them sufficient for nine-tenths of the socialist apparatus. The accounting is now called ESG disclosure. The control is now called fiduciary duty.

The planning sets the targets. The accounting tracks compliance. The control enforces it. The anticipation is a claim to be able to plan for a predicted future.

There’s one more detail worth noting. On page 23, Yevenko lists the committees and central boards operating under the Council of Ministers: the Committee on Standards, Measures and Measuring Instruments; the Committee on Uses of Atomic Energy; the Committee on Industrial and Mining Safety; the Committee for Inventions and Discoveries. Each one is described as a ‘general state body directing a definite sphere’. They don’t manage enterprises directly. Their task is ‘to work out one general line in the economic and technical development of the respective branches, ensuring the requisite technical advance, and to see that this is applied in the state plans’. They compile plans, conduct research, design standards, and control their fulfilment.

That’s not a government. It’s a standards regime with enforcement powers. Replace the Committee on Standards with the ISSB, the Committee on Industrial and Mining Safety with the EU Taxonomy, the Committee on Uses of Atomic Energy with the IAEA, and the general line each one works out with the harmonised disclosure frameworks now cascading through Basel, the NGFS, and national pension law. The Soviet committee structure and the contemporary regulatory architecture are the same organisational form — unelected technical bodies, each directing a definite sphere, each compiling standards and controlling their fulfilment, each embedded in a planning apparatus that calls itself something else.

The ethic is interchangeable. The system is not. What it produces is governance without politics — the arguments about what to prioritise buried inside technical committees and scenario models before they ever reach a parliament.

But the Soviets at least were honest enough to publish the manual.

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Postscript: chronology

The architecture Yevenko described in 1960 is now almost fully operational at global scale — with hardware the Soviets never had.

Communism in brief is a clearinghouse structure for the entire society, aided by dystopian society-wide surveillance, and continuous audits for compliance.