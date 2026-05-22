The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Duncan A Turner's avatar
Duncan A Turner
12h

This makes me think about C S Lewis's little book, "The Abolition of Man" in which he presciently forsaw the future rise of technocracy (he did not call it that) and described the role that would be occupied by the elite class which he called "the conditioners".

This following bit generated by AI:

Key Points about "The Conditioners":

Manipulation of Human Nature: The conditioners seek to control humanity by shaping values and behaviors, rather than allowing them to develop naturally.

Undermining Morality: Lewis argues that this manipulation ultimately undermines true morality. By imposing artificial values, the conditioners risk erasing the inherent dignity and worth of individuals.

Consequences for Society: The approach of the conditioners can lead to a society where genuine moral understanding is replaced by a superficial adherence to imposed norms, resulting in a loss of authentic human experience.

"The Abolition of Man" written in the 1960's was very prescient about what is going on with increasing intensification today! Worth reading!

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Deep Dive's avatar
Deep Dive
15h

Escape Key,

Great synopsis of the system of feedback-based control. Since January this year, China has been utilizing "smart contracts" (programmable money) and is boasting at how efficient it is. China is the anti-Hayek, meaning that, while Hayek (and Mises) proved that central planning cannot ever work, Chinese officials want to continue to believe that they will be able to control things.

In farm subsidies and rural social programs, China boasts that 22% of leakage has been removed by programmable funding. It also conducted a test-run of expiring currency, and found that 94% of poor households given money which expires in 30 days spent it in the first 7 days. Because they do not acknowledge the fundamental truth discovered by Hayek and Mises, they are set up to fail.

It would be a benefit to the West if China fails so fast, and so hard, that it sends the signal to not attempt technocratic totalitarianism in the West (even if we are already 80% to that goal).

One can hope.

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