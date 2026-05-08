The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Chris Coffman's avatar
Chris Coffman
10h

Brilliant, deep analysis. Much supporting information is in this excellent book: Eli Rubin - Kabbalah and the Rupture of Modernity: An Existential History of Chabad Hasidism

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
10h

And then that:

Jesus of Nazareth the economist - https://opium-des-volkes.blogspot.com/2021/12/jesus-of-nazareth-economist.html

Jesus of Nazareth the economist - https://www.swupload.com//data/Jesus-of-Nazareth-the-economist-211111-15Pb.pdf

There is very likely only one single solution to the problem, the meta physics, that 99,99 percent of the people are not aware of at all.

"Opium of the people" ( http://opium-des-volkes.blogspot.de/ | https://www.deweles.de/intro.html ) Stefan Wehmeier discusses Silvio Gesell's free market modell ( Freiwirtschaft ).

The stupidity of using interest money - http://opium-des-volkes.blogspot.com/2021/12/the-stupidity-of-using-interest-money.html

Rothschild & friends surely don't use interest money because they are stupid. It's more likely that the masses are stupid, or at least they don't have the power to end the fraud.

Understanding Usury: Legality and Its Implications - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rI63sdwqBkY | https://rumble.com/v4gg0al-the-architect.html?start=270

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