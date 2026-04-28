The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Tao Jones's avatar
Tao Jones
5h

Any ideas as to who right now has a countermeasure plan to destroy this system of organized crime against humanity... or must this be an individualized commitment to simply not comply until such a day arrives when the weight of the machine collapses in on itself and frees those who are still awake when data centers go offline... Im curious if anyone reading has organised a resistance with some objectives.

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Elliott Middleton's avatar
Elliott Middleton
25m

But... China invented the Beast system, and the West salivated over it. China imbibed Marx wholesale and became drunk on it. You have traced the lineages.

Every bubble pops. A return to the rule of democratically-constructed law will be required to control the technology. To get there may require satyagraha, a mass refusal to participate in the system.

However, if the PTB are fine with this non-participation as a means of depopulation through starvation, then the military may (as always) be the only way out of CCP-style techno-neofeudal-fascism.

If the military is co-opted, then rebel hackers may be the only agents available to take down the Beast system.

Maybe a complete collapse is required in which the reptilians are exposed, hunted down, and exterminated, a culling of the gene pool.

Maybe there will be some form of rapture, with the baddies and many innocents perishing, and a remnant surviving on a glorious new earth.

But the Beast system must die. Ultimately, I am a classical liberal techno-optimist. The fascists must be deposed.

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