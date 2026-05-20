The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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PERSISTENT OBJECTOR to new IHR's avatar
PERSISTENT OBJECTOR to new IHR
3hEdited

Isn't the same playbook being used on mainstreaming the "Noahide Laws"??????? That could be the final stone in the building...? And it seems to be advancing fast, with Trump recommending everyone observe Shabbat and with Israel new Capital punishment for Palestinians, don't known if already in force. (Typical feature is two sets of rules for Jews and non Jews.) Sanhedrin courts!? Have you heard about them being established? Also, idolatry is, or can be!!, punished with decapitation. Question of old vs new covenant. Outlawing the new covenant. When you then observe certain specific tendencies in the Catholic church. Against those factions that adhere to pre-Vatican II Catholicism, and practice intercession with Saints and with Mary who especially has very very recently been more or less outlawed by Rome. They effectively steer towards compliance with the noahide laws. The purpose of a system being what it does... I am bringing this to your attention for its structural similarity and for the effect it will have, if implemented unhindered, on enforcement of new world order. This is not about whether I am, or you are, or should be, Roman Catholic, don't misunderstand please. Look up stopnoahide com.

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KRG's avatar
KRG
32m

The derivative of communism is…. Been here much longer than communism itself. Looking for a political messiah as usual for domination. Oh the esoteric info is unbelievable. Programmed to receive. Decades in the making.

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