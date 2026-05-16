The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Cheeky Gesturton's avatar
Cheeky Gesturton
1h

So much tying this monstrosity together. Excellent analysis!!

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Charles Young's avatar
Charles Young
3h

*'Welcome to the MACHINE🤡 🕸️.'

*Filled to the brim with absurdities like ESG, climate 'Junk in Junk out' models, carbon jibberish, false ethics and sustainable development propaganda🗣️💩🙉 ....

*Who or WHAT are the RoomTemperature IQ entities behind this liberty-crushing abomination🤔 !?

CJY

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