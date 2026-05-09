The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Cheeky Gesturton's avatar
Cheeky Gesturton
18h

MVP. escape key guy is most valuable producer!!!

So many boomers of my age just can’t understand what’s the game; where all the nonsense is coming from.

Well, here ‘tis.

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6 replies by esc and others
JLE's avatar
JLE
17h

Thank you for aggregating and articulating all this information. No wonder you're exhausted.

Masterful work.

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