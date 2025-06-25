The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Grateful Body
Jun 25, 2025

Gurdjieff elucidated the same pattern in his description of the Law of Three. He called the triad: Holy Affirming, Holy Denying and Holy Reconciling.

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Thalie_1326's avatar
Thalie_1326
Jun 25, 2025

Which is exactly what you do... sorry I joined recently! :D

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