The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Test Case for Global Control
This essay could be about any one of a number of nations.
  
esc
18
Join my new subscriber chat
A private space for us to converse and connect
  
esc
Control
Have you ever wondered why every major institution seems to push the same messages?
  
esc
51
Triangles
The Human Networks Behind Global Governance
  
esc
1
From Hierarchy to Technocracy
The changes crept in so gradually that most people didn't notice.
  
esc
65
The Externalisation of the Hierarchy
What direction will the light flow?
  
esc
26
The Qliphothic Tree
When Ethical Architecture Becomes Control Infrastructure
  
esc
1
Evolution of Public Health Ethics - Part 2
Having traced the chronological development of public health ethics from 2001 to 2015, we can now examine the deeper structural relationships that…
  
esc
3
Evolution of Public Health Ethics - Part 1
Over the past two decades, public health ethics has emerged as a distinct field, separate from traditional clinical bioethics.
  
esc
3
Mechanics of Moral Expansion
How Social Justice Became the Universal Justification for Expert Control
  
esc
Colonialism 2.0
The Ecosystem Approach brought to life.
  
esc
6
Echoes of Colonialism
From land conservation to territory confiscation
  
esc
1
© 2025 esc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture