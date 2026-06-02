The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Gayle Wells's avatar
Gayle Wells
7h

Keeping this data. Thanks so much. When the same ones who are designing all of this are the very ones that are making trillions, looting us and all under the lie it is benevolent and for our good, that is an easy way to show the horrific and criminal conflicts of interests we will reject wholly. People can locally explain and then the lightbulbs will go off on why so much wealth is shifting up and the methods they use to do it and get government reps to do it for them.

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Cheeky Gesturton's avatar
Cheeky Gesturton
8h

What a most unfortunate conundrum, that these vampires keep using the word “stakeholder”

Power, position, and property of those within two steps of both the Rockefellers and the Bauers, should be stripped. And,… the world would be a better place.

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