In 2018, Forbes reported ‘It’s Official, The Transhuman Era Has Begun‘.

Their reasons for making this call are secondary. Instead, let’s take a look at the structural reasons why Forbes are, in a single word, correct.

Yesterday’s essay, ‘The Peace Clearing Track‘, established six domains of global governance: finance, governance, peace and security, biological health, cognition, and narrative. These may appear separate, but they are in fact all underwritten by the same infrastructure, and they all logically progress toward the same end objective.

The Huxley-attributed ‘transhuman’ is an intermediary being between human and posthuman, possessing enhanced physical or cognitive abilities beyond those of a standard human through the use of technology. The concept is central to transhumanism, seeking to ‘improve humans’ by using technologies like genetic engineering, AI, and nanotechnology to beat biological limits.

But once we’ve all been ’improved‘, other things logically follow. Teilhard’s concept of a global consciousness, for instance, could be easily implemented by synchronising the behaviour of all Brain-Computer-Interfaces in use.

The Transhuman Logic

Transhumanism is typically presented as ideology, but the framing invites debate about desirability. Should we enhance? Where are the limits? What even counts as a human being?

But these discussions cloud contemporary operational reality. Transhumanism is not just an ideology to be accepted (or rejected), it’s a description of a slow-moving process which is already occurring. These six domains converge because their operational requirements converge. Each domain, pursuing its own objectives, requires the same infrastructural capabilities:

Finance seeks frictionless, secure, universal transaction capacity. This requires unique identification of every participant, real-time data on all flows, automated verification of credentials, and programmable conditions on exchange. The endpoint is integration of financial capacity with identity, behaviour, and status .

Governance seeks the capacity to see, count, categorise, and administer populations. This requires comprehensive identification systems, standardised data formats, interoperable registries, and mechanisms to verify compliance. The endpoint is continuous administrative integration of every person and entity .

Peace and Security seeks threat detection and neutralisation. This requires surveillance capacity across all domains, predictive analytics, identity verification at every checkpoint, and the ability to restrict access to resources, movement, and participation. The endpoint is pre-emptive management of behaviour itself .

Biological Health seeks disease control, stewardship of ‘Gaia’, and long-term Planetary Health. This requires continuous monitoring of biological states, genetic and phenotypic databases, integration of health records with identity systems, and behavioural nudges toward compliance with health norms. The endpoint is biological management of species and populations .

Cognition seeks enhanced information processing, learning, and decision-making. This requires brain-computer interfaces, AI augmentation, integration of educational credentialing with performance data, and management of the information environment itself. The endpoint is shaping of perception and thought .

Narrative seeks control of meaning, legitimacy, and the information environment. This requires content moderation infrastructure, source verification systems, algorithmic curation, fact-checking networks, and the capacity to amplify or suppress at scale. The endpoint is management of what is thinkable, sayable, and believable.

Each domain, following its own logic, arrives at the same destination: comprehensive integration of identity, data, credentials, and control.

Each domain rationally pursues its objectives and discovers it needs the same infrastructure as every other domain.

That shared infrastructure is the transhuman substrate.

The Body as Platform

What unifies these domains operationally? The human body.

The body is:

The site of financial transaction (biometric authentication)

The subject of governance (identity, citizenship, status)

The object of security (surveillance, restriction, neutralisation)

The locus of health (monitoring, intervention, optimisation)

The substrate of cognition (brain-computer interface, enhancement)

The receiver of narrative (attention capture, perception management)

Every domain must ultimately interface with the body. The body is the integration point where they meet.

This explains why biometric identification, wearable monitoring, implantable devices, and genetic databases appear across all six domains simultaneously. They are the same initiative viewed from different institutional angles — not separate initiatives happening to coincide.

The transhuman is not a future possibility, but increasingly a present condition. The human body is already becoming a platform for integrated administrative systems. The question is not whether this occurs but how it is governed, and through which channels.

Operational Convergence

When domains converge operationally, they require shared mechanisms. Six domains pursuing integration through the body must solve the same problems:

How do we know who someone is? How do we verify their credentials? How do we standardise information about them? How do we aggregate and analyse data? How do we verify compliance? How do we allocate resources? How do we execute material outcomes?

The solutions are not domain-specific. A biometric identification system that works for financial inclusion also works for health records, security clearance, and educational credentialing. The same database architecture, the same verification protocols, the same interoperability standards.

This is why we observe identical infrastructure emerging across domains. The Gates Foundation funds biometric ID for financial inclusion and for vaccination records. The World Economic Forum promotes digital identity for governance and for health passports. The same technology companies contract with finance ministries, health ministries, and security agencies. The operation is clearly coordinated.

The Seven Rails

We’ve discussed these frequently, but here they are yet again. Because every domain requires these same operational mechanisms. Seven functions, present in every administrative system that successfully achieves integration:

Standards : The normative specifications that define how things must work. Technical standards (data formats, protocols, interoperability requirements). Process standards (procedures, methodologies, benchmarks). Outcome standards (targets, thresholds, acceptable ranges). With standards, everything becomes comparable, aggregable, governable.

Identification : The mechanisms that assign unique, persistent, verifiable identities. To persons (civil registration, biometrics, digital ID). To organisations (registration, licensing, legal entity identifiers). To objects (barcodes, RFID, digital twins). To transactions (timestamps, hashes, audit trails). What cannot be identified cannot be administered. Ergo, everything must have an identity, and for this purpose, it must be digital.

Accreditation : The mechanisms that certify capacity and authorise participation. Who may practice? Who may provide? Who may participate? Accreditation gates entry by determining which actors, institutions, and offerings are legitimate. It is the control point for inclusion and exclusion.

Data : The mechanisms that collect, store, process, and distribute information. Registries, databases, analytics platforms, reporting systems. Data is the substrate of visibility. What is not in the data does not exist for administrative purposes. What is in the data is subject to analysis, prediction, and intervention.

Audit : The mechanisms that verify compliance and detect deviation. Inspection, monitoring, evaluation, investigation. Audit closes the loop between standards and performance. It makes non-compliance visible and therefore actionable.

Procurement : The mechanisms that allocate resources and shape markets. Who receives contracts? Under what conditions? With what requirements? Procurement is governance through purchasing power. It incentivises compliance and penalises deviation without requiring direct coercion.

Actuation: The mechanisms that execute material outcomes, typically through monetary flows. Payment, disbursement, investment, disinvestment. The final operational step where administrative decisions become material reality. Money moves, and things happen.

These seven functions are the operational rails upon which integration runs. They are present at every scale, in every domain. They are the invariant kernel of administrative capacity. They are the operational substrate of the organisation.

Rails Applied

Consider how the rails manifest across domains:

In finance : Basel standards govern banking. SWIFT identification enables transaction routing. Credit rating agencies accredit borrowers. Transaction data flows through clearing systems. Auditors verify compliance. Central bank procurement shapes markets. Payment systems actuate outcomes.

In health : WHO standards define disease classification. Patient identification links records. Accreditation certifies providers. Health data aggregates in surveillance systems. Audits verify quality and compliance. Procurement determines which medicines and services are available. Insurance and public payment actuate access.

In security : Intelligence standards classify threats. Biometric identification tracks persons of interest. Security clearance accredits access. Surveillance data feeds analysis. Inspections audit compliance with treaties and regulations. Defense procurement shapes military capacity. Financial sanctions actuate consequences.

In cognition : Educational standards define curricula. Credentialing identifies and verifies qualification. Accreditation certifies institutions. Assessment data measures performance. Evaluation audits outcomes. Research procurement directs inquiry. Funding actuates what knowledge is produced.

In narrative : Content moderation standards define acceptable speech. Verified accounts identify authoritative sources. Fact-checking networks accredit claims as true or false. Engagement data tracks attention and sentiment. Platform audits monitor compliance with community guidelines. Media procurement (advertising, grants, sponsorship) shapes what is produced. Algorithmic amplification and suppression actuate what is seen.

In governance: Administrative standards define procedures. Civil registration identifies citizens. Licensing accredits activities. Registries aggregate data. Inspectorates audit compliance. Public procurement allocates resources. Budgetary actuation executes policy.

The same seven rails. The machinery is identical; only the content differs.

But these rails when combined turns governance into adaptive management, which through Digital Twins enable future prediction. And that, in turn, leads to ‘Minority Report’-style Anticipatory Governance.

Integration Points

If the rails are shared, integration is straightforward. Connect the standards, link the identification systems, centralise accreditation, ensure interoperable data with cross-domain audit. Throw in coordinated procurement and unified financial infrastructure, and we’re essentially there. And this is precisely what is occurring. Exactly this pattern is on display in both Ukraine and Gaza, serving as pilot cases for this new type of digital, anticipatory governance.

Standards convergence : International standards bodies increasingly coordinate. ISO, ITU, Codex Alimentarius, and domain-specific bodies reference each other’s work. A standard adopted in one domain propagates to others, with the Sustainable Development Goals being our contemporary, global telos.

Identification convergence : The push toward interoperable digital identity — India’s Aadhaar, the EU’s eIDAS, the UN’s ID4D initiative — creates identification infrastructure that works across all domains. One identity for finance, health, governance, security, and education.

Accreditation convergence : Mutual recognition agreements accept credentials across borders and domains. Professional qualifications, institutional certifications, and product approvals become portable.

Data convergence : Interoperability frameworks and data sharing agreements connect previously siloed databases. Health data informs credit scoring, financial data informs security assessment, and educational data informs employment platforms. Every set of data influences every other domain. That’s what’s meant when you encounter the term, ‘interdependence’.

Audit convergence : Integrated monitoring systems aggregate compliance data across domains. ESG frameworks combine environmental, social, and governance metrics. Social credit systems (whether named as such or not) synthesise behaviour across domains.

Procurement convergence : Conditionality links procurement across domains. Development finance requires governance reforms, health funding requires data system adoption, and climate finance requires emissions standards.

Actuation convergence: Payment infrastructure increasingly integrates with identity and compliance. Programmable money enables conditional transactions. Central bank digital currencies create infrastructure for integrated control.

All records are digitised. Data ‘Silos’ are broken down. Each convergence point strengthens the others, ‘holistically’. Linked identification enables data sharing enables coordinated standards enables mutual accreditation enables integrated audit enables conditional procurement enables unified actuation.

The system becomes one system, and all data is ultimately accessible to the machine.

The Operational Layer

This essay has described the operational layer of global governance — where transhuman convergence becomes commoninfrastructure. We have not asked whether this is good or bad, nor what governs these operations — and for what purpose.

The six domains converge because they require the same infrastructure, and that infrastructure is the seven rails. Whoever controls the rails controls the convergence. Whoever controls the convergence administers the transhuman substrate.

The next essay examines what governs the rails: the clearinghouse function that integrates operations into a normative system — and for what purpose.