The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia's avatar
Patricia
5h

Another head of the hydra - thank you for your ongoing and intensive efforts to reveal as much of the whole as you can esc.

Reply
Share
2 replies by esc and others
Brien's avatar
Brien
1h

What has really hit me in the face since reading all your assiduous research on how the world really runs is just how anti-democratic it all is, has been. Prior to a deeper understanding I might have used the term un-democratic to describe the pieces that I had limited knowledge of. But un-democratic is wholly inadequate. I now believe that what has been called democracy has never existed. It has always been a chimera, and in the Information Age it became a psyop. The title of your Substack is ‘The Price of Freedom is Eternal Vigilance’. That is precisely the point, and points precisely to where the failure has been. The death of newborns is often termed ‘failure to thrive’. This is the diagnosis for democracies worldwide, but unlike babies it is in every case a matter of a lack of vigilance. But it wasn’t to be. I have a friend well on in his 70s who graduated from Berkeley in 1968. You must understand that graduating from that particular institution in that particular year places one at the birth of one of histories singularities. My friend remarked many years later that there were 2 kinds of graduates from Berkeley that year, a rather cohesive group that wanted to change the world and a rather atomized one full of individuals that wanted to start careers and families. My friend says the cohesive group emerged from an activist campus life and took jobs in academia, government, ‘social work’ and media. He remembers being very aware of them during that tumultuous year, as were his like mined compatriots, and that he and all his career and family minded classmates viewed them as fast burning candles that would soon burn out, irrelevant to the future and to the permanent things. He told me just a few years ago: “How wrong we were, and how naive. We were the very first wave of the baby boomer generation to emerge into the world and take over its reigns, but what we didn’t realize is that the reigns had been taken from us. That group of misfits(we thought) would change the world right out from under us. That we never fought back is perhaps this nations biggest mistake.”

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture