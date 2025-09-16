The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Clearinghouse Monism
12h

Outstanding 30 months of work ESC, deeply thankful

One last step remaining in their thoughtful arc it would seem : your full life on their Ledger

Lenin's "Universal Accounting & Control" 2.0 = BIS' global "Tokenised Unified Ledger"

BIS Annual Economic Report 2025 has a chapter explicitly laying out the unified ledger blueprint: “Next-generation monetary and financial system takes shape, based on a tokenised unified ledger…”

Sources:

https://www.bis.org/publ/arpdf/ar2025e3.htm

https://www.bis.org/press/p250624.htm

Key BIS / BIS Innovation Hub project tackling this Tokenised Unified Ledger are (list may not be exhaustive) :

Meridian, Meridian FX, Promissa, Helvetia, Agora, Pine

BIS Project 'Meridian' is one of the critical proof-of-concepts showing atomic settlement between an asset (tokenised deed) + payment in central bank money, namely exactly the central kind of mechanism a unified ledger requires.

Other key related concepts and initiatives :

- Atomic Settlement / Atomic Swaps

- The UN/UNECE Digital Product Passport (DPP), under the UN Transparency Protocol (UNTP) from UN/CEFACT + ISO

All of this will, of course, wither away once fully implemented. Not to worry

hojo keceram
7h

ESC you scare as well as inform, my mind is wondering through the hills & valleys of info you have poured into me like a dye I just want to pee out but gets stuck wandering filling me with the how can we stop this narrative. So, I guess we can expect an "emergency" at some point in the near future, but they have now been trying for a few years and we keep laughing at them, monkee pox indeed. Now that we have western country chaos and invasions going on maybe now is the right time. Digital ID seems to be the gate to this whole disaster waiting to enslave humanity, pray we have the fortitude to fight back and not just wind up with goggles on eating bugs going, yes master. God help us.

