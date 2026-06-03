The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
2d

"Inclusive Capitalism" is a euphemism for enslavement of most of mankind within a digital prison (those still remaining, that is, after the current dose of democide in the forms of medical tyranny, genocide and war). These "rulers of the world" are all related (see the work of Clint Richardson), and what's much more bizarre, many are "inverts" (see the work of MrE, Poncho Pete Son of Man, Real Nosey Parker et al). Such is the satanic cabal that rules the world. Their diktats need to be ignored, and ideally, turned against them. There will never be peace while this outfit holds power.

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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
1d

Outstanding work. All of our 'leaders' since the fall of the Soviets are worthless grifters and thieves. Perhaps before.

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