The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Stinkhorn's avatar
Stinkhorn
Apr 29, 2025

Wow.

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Tori M. Dunn's avatar
Tori M. Dunn
Apr 29, 2025Edited

Your analysis is comprehensive and acerbic. Thankyou. How might one navigate through this planetary cybernetic monstrosity, without being reduced and catalogued by it? Could you explore this in a future piece?

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