The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Freddy10's avatar
Freddy10
3hEdited

"...how absurd the valuation is. It’s dot-com on steroids, if you will. "

When 20 trillion dollars was created and added into the global money supply in 2021 to create a liquidity buffer so the banks could finally raise interest rates away from zero without causing another 2007 event, it was roughly 20% worth of global GDP, looking for a place to go. About 5 to 7 trillion was taken out over the next 2 years to repay a portion of the years' worth of Qantitative Easing (aka QT), but that was stopped relatively quickly. 5 trillion a small fraction of the total QE spend.

The remaining 15 trillion dollars or so still exists, and it is being applied to every facet of the economy, wages, food, energy, and stocks.

Wages were virtually stagnant for a decade, and suddenly, they're growing again, maybe not at the same rate as inflation (15% on average), but they never will.

Property prices, food, energy, and the markets all increase to accommodate the 15% global windfall. SpaceX, Tesla, AI, datacentres, all that stuff, is just the flavour of the times. 15 years ago it would have been Google and Apple getting it.

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orDer's avatar
orDer
3hEdited

SpaceX ≈ Vaporware.

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