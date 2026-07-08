We’re routinely told that the science behind climate change is settled, that the models are reliable, and that the institutions behind it would catch and correct any errors.

Each of these claims deserves scrutiny, because none of them withstands it particularly well.

The Falsifiability Problem

A scientific theory earns its status by being falsifiable — by making predictions that could, in principle, be shown wrong. Climate science, as publicly presented, has an awkward relationship with this requirement.

When temperatures rise faster than models predict, the explanation is that we haven’t done enough to curb emissions. When temperatures rise more slowly — as they did during the widely discussed ‘pause’ between roughly 1998 and 2014 — the explanation is that the heat went into the deep ocean, or that aerosols masked the warming, or that natural variability temporarily overwhelmed the signal. When a record cold snap arrives, that’s weather. When a heatwave arrives, that’s climate change.

The pattern is consistent: no observation is permitted to challenge the underlying thesis. Outcomes that confirm the theory are cited as evidence; outcomes that contradict it are absorbed through auxiliary explanations. The theory accommodates everything, which is precisely the characteristic Karl Popper identified as the hallmark of pseudoscience.

The Mathematics

The atmosphere is a fluid. Its behaviour is simulated using the Navier-Stokes equations, a set of nonlinear partial differential equations so mathematically challenging that the question of whether their solutions even remain well-behaved over time is one of seven Millennium Prize problems — carrying a million-dollar bounty from the Clay Mathematics Institute, precisely because nobody has been able to answer it.

Climate models forward-integrate a version of these equations on computational grids where a single cell might span 100 kilometres. Within that cell, you could have a thunderstorm in one corner and clear sky in another — different pressure gradients, different moisture content, different vertical velocity profiles. Subdivide the cell and the same problem reappears, because the atmosphere has turbulent structure at every scale, from hundreds of kilometres down to millimetres. There’s no resolution at which this disappears.

This is well understood in fluid dynamics as the ‘closure problem’. The energy cascade in turbulent flow couples every scale to every other scale. You don’t get to capture it at one level and declare it handled. Yet climate models attempt precisely this — and they do so over century-long time horizons, in a system whose chaotic dynamics make forward prediction unreliable beyond a matter of days.

The Approximations

Since the models can’t resolve what actually happens inside each grid cell, they replace those processes with parameterisations — simplified mathematical representations of convection, cloud formation, turbulent mixing, and dozens of other phenomena. These aren’t derived from first principles. They’re empirical approximations, tuned until the model output matches the historical record.

The parameterisations are tuned to the data they’re then validated against. The model is adjusted until it reproduces past observations, then presented as having successfully predicted them — a fundamentally circular exercise. And when the model diverges from new observations, the parameterisations are adjusted again, described as ‘model improvement’ rather than what it more plainly resembles: refitting a curve to updated data. At no point is a parameterisation recorded as having been falsified. It’s simply replaced.

The deepest problem, though, is one of mathematical form. The parameterisations are formulated as scale-invariant — they use the same functional form regardless of whether the grid cell is 200 kilometres across or 50. Yet when modellers change the resolution, the parameterisations have to be retuned, which is empirical proof that they aren’t scale-invariant at all. They’re using scale-invariant approximations to represent a system that demonstrably isn’t scale-invariant, in a domain — turbulence — where the coupling between scales is the defining feature of the physics. And it’s worse than a static mismatch, because the system is reflexive: cloud formation changes albedo, which changes temperature, which changes evaporation, which changes cloud formation. These feedback loops don’t just exist at every scale — they operate differently at different scales, which means the environmental impact on the processes being approximated is itself resolution-dependent. The parameterisations can’t account for this, because they don’t know what scale they’re on.

With hundreds of these parameterisations in a single model, each one a tunable knob, and a historical dataset to fit them against, the exercise has enough degrees of freedom to reproduce almost anything.

The Data

The models are tuned to the historical record. But the historical record itself deserves scrutiny.

The Keeling Curve — the continuous measurement of atmospheric CO₂ that launched the entire climate narrative — was established in 1957 through Roger Revelle, on Rockefeller Foundation funding. When the Rockefeller-funded Conservation Foundation hosted the first carbon consensus event in 1963, only two actual climate scientists contributed, and the resulting output document contained no references backing its claims. That document nevertheless went on to serve as the input for the 1965 White House report Restoring the Quality of Our Environment, and the narrative has built on itself ever since.

The ocean data gap is perhaps the most glaring problem. Oceans are the primary heat reservoir in the climate system, absorbing and redistributing vast amounts of thermal energy. Yet systematic, depth-stratified ocean temperature measurements didn’t begin in earnest until the deployment of Argo floats in the early 2000s. Prior to that, historical oceanic temperatures were reconstructed from sporadic ship-based measurements, proxy data from coral isotopes and sediment cores, and model-derived estimates. When calls for expanded ocean monitoring were made at the 1979 World Climate Conference, it took over twenty years before any large-scale effort was implemented. The field was making confident assertions about a system whose largest component was essentially unobserved.

The land-based temperature record has its own difficulties. The Climate Research Unit at the University of East Anglia — one of the principal custodians of the global temperature dataset — destroyed its original raw data, making independent verification permanently impossible. What remains are proprietary datasets, selectively interpolated proxy records, and adjusted figures whose calibration history is not fully open to scrutiny. Ice core samples, often cited as evidence of long-term CO₂ trends, suffer from compression, diffusion, and calibration uncertainties that limit their precision. And the post-1979 temperature record itself is striking: no discernible warming pattern was evident in the data before the first World Climate Conference, yet temperatures then began rising in an almost linear fashion immediately afterwards — a convenient trajectory that reports through the early 1980s were still debating.

Without complete open-source access to raw data, models, and configuration parameters, the empirical foundation of climate science remains impossible to independently verify. For a field that asks the world to restructure its economy, that’s a considerable ask.

The Institution

In most fields, persistent failures of prediction carry professional consequences. In engineering, if your model fails, the bridge collapses and careers end. In finance, if your model fails, you lose money and get fired. In climate science, if your model fails, you retune it and publish again.

The IPCC has never declared any of its own previous output to be false. It doesn’t conduct its own research — it reviews existing literature and selects the ‘valid’ climate scenarios, yet it’s presented to the public as the definitive scientific authority on the subject. The structure is replicated one layer closer to the money by the NGFS Scientific Advisory Committee, which selects the ‘valid’ financial scenarios that central banks use to set capital requirements. Both operate through input constraint — by controlling which scenarios are deemed valid, they determine what reality looks like for everyone downstream. Predictions are ‘revised’. Understanding is ‘updated’. Confidence intervals are ‘refined’. The Himalayan glacier claim in the Fourth Assessment Report — that they would disappear by 2035, traced to a speculative magazine interview rather than peer-reviewed literature — was described as a ‘regrettable error’ in the review process. Nobody was fired, and nobody faced professional sanction of any kind.

The Climategate emails, released in 2009, revealed discussions of manipulating data presentation, coordinating efforts to keep dissenting papers out of peer-reviewed journals, and strategising to circumvent freedom of information requests. The University of East Anglia’s Information Commissioner ruled that FOI law had been breached — but prosecution was time-barred because the university’s own complaints procedure had run past the six-month statutory window. Multiple inquiries were conducted, all of which exonerated the scientists involved, with panels selected to exclude sceptics and terms of reference drawn to avoid the most serious allegations. Phil Jones stepped aside temporarily, then was reinstated. Michael Mann was investigated by Penn State and cleared. The public framing shifted from the content of the emails to the manner of their disclosure, and the episode was rebranded as an ‘email controversy’.

An institution that cannot say ‘we were wrong’, and that shields its members from consequences when their conduct is documented in their own correspondence, has removed every mechanism through which science is supposed to self-correct.

The Timeline

The standard narrative holds that the science was established first and policy followed. The documentary record tells a different story.

In 1975, the Belgrade Charter called for an environmental ethic to be embedded in education at every level. That same year, the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis published the first major paper on carbon pricing. Meanwhile, Bert Bolin testified before the US Congress in 1976 that scientists knew very little about the climate system, and senior NOAA scientists noted that temperatures appeared to be declining. In 1978, an IIASA working group concluded that the scientific community understood less about the carbon cycle than it had thought a decade earlier — and virtually no data existed on ocean carbon uptake, which is rather central to the question.

Then in 1979, the foundation-funded ICSU’s World Climate Conference convened — without inviting scientists who might dissent — and produced an ‘Appeal to Nations’ peppered with ‘may’, ‘might’, and ‘possibly’, while simultaneously calling for the planning and management of human activity on a global scale.

By 1990, the IPCC’s first assessment was supposed to be establishing whether there was a problem. Working Group 1 was assessing the physical science. Simultaneously, Working Group 3 was already discussing carbon emission trading — designing the economic architecture of the policy response before the scientific question had been answered.

Two years later, UNCTAD published Combating Global Warming, a detailed blueprint for a global carbon trading system — which stated plainly that air and water must be ‘redefined as property rights so that they can be efficiently allocated’. That redefinition was eventually delivered through ecosystem services. One of its contributing authors, Richard Sandor, founded a company to trade emissions in 1993 and was actively trading SO₂ allowances that same year, while simultaneously writing the operational specifications for the very market he was positioning himself to profit from — which appears at the very least highly unethical, and in effect a clear-cut case of insider trading.

The policy infrastructure — the funding streams, the educational mandates, the trading mechanisms, the monitoring frameworks — was assembled before and independently of the scientific case it claims to rest on.

The Proposed Solution

The trading mechanism that would eventually become the centrepiece of global climate policy has its own timeline, and it runs well ahead of the science too.

The Conservation Foundation, a Rockefeller-funded organisation whose president Russell Train went on to chair Nixon’s Council on Environmental Quality, helped establish the first carbon consensus as early as 1963 and published a detailed report on emissions banking and offsetting by 1980. The report described how the EPA’s list of regulated pollutants — then covering sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, particulates, and ozone — could serve as the basis for a permit-and-offset system. The architecture was already remarkably specific, down to the mechanics of how emission credits would be banked and traded. Carbon dioxide wasn’t yet on the list, but the framework was designed to accommodate whatever came next.

In 1985, Tom Tietenberg published his influential work on tradeable emission permits, providing the academic foundation for market-based pollution control. That same year, the ozone hole was discovered over Antarctica, and within two years the Montreal Protocol had established the first international framework for restricting emissions through permits — applied, in this case, to chlorofluorocarbons. The Montreal Protocol demonstrated that the permit mechanism could work at a global level, and it established the institutional precedent that the IPCC would later follow for carbon.

The sequence from ozone to carbon was remarkably efficient. The Montreal Protocol enabled emission permits in 1987. The IPCC’s Working Group 3 associated those permits with trading in its 1990 first assessment — while Working Group 1 was still evaluating the physical science. The 1990 Clean Air Act Amendments, pushed through under William Reilly — the Conservation Foundation’s former president, now running the EPA — massively expanded the list of regulated pollutants and introduced the SO₂ cap-and-trade programme that Sandor would immediately begin trading. By 1992, UNCTAD had produced a comprehensive blueprint for a global carbon market, and by 1994 Sandor was writing the model rules and regulations for the very system he was already profiting from.

By 1997, Sandor was promoting the carbon trading framework on a panel alongside Al Gore and Larry Summers. Both are worth following. Gore went on to co-found Generation Investment Management in 2004, and in December 2011 published a Manifesto for Sustainable Capitalism in the Wall Street Journal — a five-point plan that the Waddesdon Manor forums, hosted at the Rothschild family estate from 2014 to 2018, would systematically implement. His Generation Foundation co-funded the Oxford Smith School’s Stranded Assets Programme alongside the Rothschild Foundation, producing the regulatory architecture that now governs climate-related financial risk through the TCFD and the Network for Greening the Financial System. Summers, meanwhile, sat on Epstein’s panel of experts selecting monetary transformation projects in 2012, and by 2016 was receiving tokenised digital currency specifications from the same network. The carbon trading advocate of 1997 became the digital currency architect of 2016.

The proposed solution, in other words, was designed before the problem was established, tested on ozone before being transferred to carbon, and built by people who stood to benefit directly from its implementation. At every stage, the economic mechanism was running ahead of the science it claimed to depend on.

The Geopolitical Context

In 1972, the United States and the Soviet Union signed the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Environmental Protection — at a time when the Soviet Union was producing environmental catastrophes on an industrial scale, from the draining of the Aral Sea to widespread nuclear contamination. If the purpose were environmental, the treaty makes very little sense. As a vehicle for administrative convergence between two rival systems, it makes a great deal of sense.

The IPCC later elevated Yuri Izrael — head of the Soviet Hydrometeorological Service during decades of environmental destruction — to Vice-Chair. An organisation ostensibly dedicated to protecting the global environment appointed a scientist who presided over one of the worst environmental records in modern history.

Nikita Moiseev, the Soviet mathematician who played a central role in the nuclear winter calculations of the early 1980s, understood that forward prediction of the climate was a fool’s errand. He said as much. He continued anyway — because the models didn’t need to be accurate. They needed to be useful.

The Ethical Shield

Once the science was institutionalised, it needed to be made unchallengeable. The mechanism for this was ethical rather than empirical.

In 1991, the IUCN published Caring for the Earth, which recast planetary stewardship as an ethical imperative rather than a policy preference. Two years later, Hans Küng presented Towards a Global Ethic at the Parliament of the World’s Religions, arguing that a functioning global order required a shared moral framework transcending national and religious boundaries. In 1995, Leonard Swidler followed with the Universal Declaration of a Global Ethic, extending the same logic. The IUCN provided the environmental content; Küng and Swidler provided the philosophical scaffolding.

In 2000, the Earth Charter formalised the synthesis. Drafted under the oversight of Maurice Strong, Mikhail Gorbachev, and Steven Rockefeller — an advisory trustee of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund — the Charter called for its principles to be enshrined as an internationally binding legal instrument. Environmental harm was no longer a policy question to be debated. It was a moral failing to be condemned.

In 2015, the Sustainable Development Goals broadened this ethical framework into seventeen objectives covering every domain of human activity — poverty, health, education, energy, climate, biodiversity, consumption, justice. They were adopted without a vote, because they were worded so that opposing any of them was politically impossible. But the SDGs define targets without defining what the underlying ethics actually mean in practice. That content is supplied through standards developed at private convenings — the stranded assets framework produced at Rothschild’s Waddesdon Manor forums, the impact investing model coined at a Rockefeller Bellagio retreat — hosted by the same networks that funded the science, designed the trading mechanisms, and built the financial architecture. Some might call these convenings ‘round tables’.

The practical consequence for climate science is straightforward. Once the science is fused with an ethical framework, questioning the models becomes an act of moral transgression rather than scientific inquiry. The term ‘denier’ completes this move — it assigns a character defect, placing the sceptic outside the bounds of legitimate conversation.

The science doesn’t need to be falsifiable if challenging it is no longer treated as science but as sin.

What’s Settled

CO₂ absorbs infrared radiation. The radiative physics, tested in laboratory settings since the 1850s, is sound. But the distance between that observation and the claim that we can confidently predict the coupled ocean-atmosphere system decades into the future is vast — and every step across it passes through mathematically intractable equations, resolution-dependent curve fits, unreliable historical data, unfalsifiable institutional structures, scientists and politicians who are immune from the consequences of their actions, foundation funding at every critical juncture, an economic framework for profit extraction, and a policy timeline that preceded the science it claims to follow.

There’s a final irony. The narrative — relentlessly promoted in British media whether the occasion is the World Cup or the Tour de France — insists that catastrophic warming is accelerating beyond control. But if that were true, if the system were genuinely spiralling as fast as claimed, there would be no point in trying to stop it. The very urgency of the alarmism defeats the case for the policy response. Either the situation is manageable, in which case the hysteria is unjustified, or it’s unmanageable, in which case the trillion-dollar apparatus of carbon trading, stranded assets, and programmable finance is futile. The narrative needs the crisis to be simultaneously catastrophic enough to justify unprecedented intervention and controllable enough to make that intervention worthwhile. But it can’t coherently be both.

Meanwhile, the West is outsourcing its relatively clean industrial infrastructure to China, India, and much of the developing world, where environmental legislation is far less stringent and coal-fired power plants are being built at breakneck speed. On the narrative’s own terms — if accepted at face value — this makes the entire exercise not merely futile but actively counterproductive.

As Stafford Beer put it: the purpose of a system is what it does. And what this system does is not reduce global emissions. It transfers them from nations placing an emphasis on personal liberty, and to nations controlled top-down.

Where It Leads

What's settled is the controlling aspect, the profit motive, and the politics. The science, by the field’s own reluctant admissions at nearly every stage of its development, never has been.

The destination, however, is becoming concrete. The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism began levying imports in January 2026, conditioning cross-border trade on carbon compliance — the first operational instance of a financial transaction gated by climate classification. Carbon emission credits are the inaugural standard, but the EU Taxonomy Regulation of 2020 stated explicitly that guidance on ‘other sustainability objectives, including social objectives, might be developed at a later stage’. The architecture was designed from the outset to accept whatever standard comes next.

Behind CBAM sits a broader infrastructure. Since 2019, the Bank for International Settlements has been assembling a unified ledger — a programmable platform on which currencies, bonds, property titles, and carbon credits can all be tokenised, all transactions recorded, and all compliance conditions written directly into the code. The BIS’s own Project Rosalind demonstrated a three-party lock mechanism: the buyer, the seller, and a third-party intermediary who decides whether an economic transaction is permitted to proceed — for instance, by checking whether your account holds sufficient carbon emission credits before the CBDC transaction is cleared. In 1845, Moses Hess — widely considered the father of communism — called money ‘the social blood’ — the circulatory fluid of the social organism. Whoever controls its flow controls the body. The unified ledger is the infrastructure that makes that control programmable.

The people building this infrastructure are familiar. In April 2016, Joi Ito — head of MIT’s Media Lab — sent Jeffrey Epstein a draft paper proposing the replacement of double-entry bookkeeping with algorithmically computable accounts, with Epstein’s addition being the locality of money: currency that can only be spent in designated locations. Ito’s MIT Digital Currency Initiative went on to partner with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston on Project Hamilton, the US central bank digital currency prototype. Summers, as we’ve seen, was receiving tokenised currency specifications from the same network. The carbon trading advocate of 1997 and the digital currency architect of 2016 are the same person.

The network that funded the climate science, designed the emission trading system, and brokered the digital currency infrastructure is the same network.

The politics was settled a long time ago. In 1932, the Fabian-affiliated Political and Economic Planning group called for a planned society in Britain — and concluded that the Bank of England was the only institution that wouldn’t need to change. Julian Huxley and Max Nicholson, who would go on to co-found the IUCN and the WWF respectively, were both early members. The Bank of England is also the central bank responsible for Project Rosalind. And the Fabians haven’t stopped: their 2023 report In Tandem proposed an Economic Policy Coordination Committee through which the Bank of England would effectively dictate fiscal policy to the elected Treasury — with the climate transition as the justification for the transfer.

In 1941, the Science and World Order conference in London declared that the post-war world must be planned through science. In 1942, Science and Ethics determined that ethics should carry the scientific message. In 1948, Huxley co-founded both UNESCO — which placed its emphasis on education and science — and the IUCN, which plugged the gap on planetary stewardship. By 1949, UNESCO had already published The United Nations and World Citizenship, an operational blueprint for reshaping education to produce ‘world citizens’ whose allegiance would transcend national boundaries — teachers were to be transformed first, and critical analysis replaced with what the document called ‘faith’ in international cooperation.

In 1968, the UNESCO Biosphere Conference operationalised the programme. Its twenty recommendations called for global surveillance of carbon emissions, standardised data made available to systems analysts, biosphere reserves, mass media engagement, education reform at every level, and science-driven policy with the power to continuously adjust its own guidelines — all framed around the ‘Spaceship Earth’ metaphor of a closed-loop system. The systems theory itself — general systems theory, input-output analysis, and cybernetics — had been developed and distributed through Robert Maxwell’s Pergamon Press, and popularised as a framework for planetary management by the Club of Rome, whose reports Pergamon also published.

The conference also introduced the Ecosystem Approach — the spatial governance framework through which climate and biodiversity policy would eventually be implemented — without defining it. It wasn’t defined until 1995, when the US Interagency Ecosystem Management Task Force — established under the Clinton-Gore administration — produced a working description, funded through the Rockefeller Brothers Fund’s ‘One World’ initiative. The Convention on Biological Diversity adopted an essentially identical definition years later, as though it were an international scientific consensus rather than a pre-funded American policy export. All of this traces back to 1968 — eight years before Bolin told Congress they knew virtually nothing. The surveillance architecture, the educational mandate, the modelling framework, the governance model, and the land management approach were all specified before any consensus on carbon existed.

The 1975 Belgrade Charter, which demanded environmental ethics be fused into education worldwide, wasn’t a new initiative. It was a specific application of a programme that had been running for over twenty-five years. The IUCN delivered Caring for the Earth in 1991, which made planetary stewardship an ethical imperative.

The contemporary endpoint is already visible. The same networks that funded the science and designed the trading mechanisms are now building the AI and surveillance infrastructure to enforce them — from the BIS Innovation Hub's Gaia project, which uses artificial intelligence to classify corporate climate data, to the Palantir contracts that embed data analytics across government at every security classification, to Epstein's documented role in funding artificial intelligence research, brokering digital currency specifications, and channelling surveillance technology between the same cast of figures who populate the climate financial architecture.

The institutional lineage from the wartime planners to the contemporary apparatus runs through the same organisations, the same networks, and in several cases, the same families. The architecture wasn't improvised in response to a scientific discovery. It was designed, decades in advance, by people who said so in writing.

And none of this is speculation or ‘conspiracy theory’, because all of this is documented through primary sources on this very Substack.

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