The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Vic Hughes's avatar
Vic Hughes
1dEdited

In 1975 I was possibly one of the first Scientist in America to declare that not only do long term temperature models not work, they can't work. I was doing a Corps of Engineers project predicting long term temperatures and the results were so bad, I actually canceled the project. I wouldn’t even take Government money because the underlying science of long-term forecasting was so bad as to be unfixable.

Basically small errors in the beginning create huge errors in the end (temperature forecasts error ranges of plus or minus a hundreds degrees) and since the input data is so poor, as noted, Garbage In, Garbage Out.

There is an article I published on American Thinker if you want more details:

The Blunt Truth about Global Warming Models - American Thinker(https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2023/08/the_blunt_truth_about_global_warming_models.html),

Decades later the UN IPCC (aka Climate Gods) agreed.

"When the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change made even a pretense of being science-based, they used to admit it.  

From the 2001 IPCC Third Assessment Report: "The climate system is a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible."

Even the UN admitted forecasting long term temperatures is a Scam. i.e "not possible"

So the whole basis of the Climate Scam is a Scam. To get around models that can’t work, the current modelers cheat. Given that the whole thing is an impossible Scam, it doesn’t matter because the WHO/UN can use the now well established, bogus risks of Climate Change on Human, Animal, and Plants (ONE Health) to impose draconian losses of Freedom rules and to steal fortunes.

The models worked.

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Heather Oxtot's avatar
Heather Oxtot
1d

ETC, this is an extraordinary write up. The trap is the systems we allow to envelop us and our trust in authority. You’ve unraveled their procedures for anyone to comprehend and provided the blueprint of their methodology.

What percentage of people do you figure are beholden to these parasites and do you see a way to transformation?

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