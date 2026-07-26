The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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hojo keceram's avatar
hojo keceram
12h

A very good read along the same lines is, Temple of Solomon, by Jacob Nordangard. Your awesome analysis along with this book will give close to a complete picture of how we have been played right from the beginning and still are today. It is very important to know your enemy and see his plans as we all know evil always has to show us what they are up to beforehand, problem is so few give a damn and pay no heed to the warning signs. You are a true historian, and we need this information taught in school, I know fat chance, a man can dream can't he.

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
12h

"It says here in this history book that luckily, the good guys have won every single time. What are the odds?” —Norm MacDonald

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